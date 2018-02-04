Residents Of Super Bowl Winning Team’s State Can Get A Unique Offer At Two Walt Disney World Resorts

There are a lot of people looking forward to Super Bowl LII on Sunday and the Disney-loving fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots may be more than anyone. Everyone watching the game will be pulling for one team or the other while some will only be concerned with the commercials and halftime show. Either way, residents of a handful of states will receive a unique offer at two Walt Disney World resorts if their team wins.

Anyone living in a number of states related to the Philadelphia Eagles or New England Patriots will be able to book the “Champions Package” for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. The only catch is that their team needs to win in order to be eligible for it.

For those hoping they can be a part of this, you’ll have to live in one of these states if your team wins:

Pennsylvania (Eagles)

Maine (Patriots)

Massachusetts (Patriots)

New Hampshire (Patriots)

Vermont (Patriots)

Rhode Island (Patriots)

Connecticut (Patriots)

As reported by the official website of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, they are offering up a great incentive for visiting Walt Disney World if their team wins the big game. The “Champions Package” details really prove that there is now even more reason to root for your team in Super Bowl LII.

Celebrate your team’s Super Bowl victory with a special offer from the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort https://t.co/LY5eW5sRUR pic.twitter.com/nSxC2yK8GJ — Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) January 24, 2018

For those in one of the states listed above who watched their team win Super Bowl LII, you will have a bit of time to take advantage of this offer. The unique deal will be eligible for stays most of this entire year and officially through Dec. 24, 2018.

Included in the “Champions Package” will be:

$100 dining credit for any restaurant at the Swan or Dolphin Resort

Complimentary room upgrade

With the incredible year that Disney will have in 2018, this package could entice a lot more people to head down. As reported by My Mickey Vacation Travel, WDW just revealed their “Incredible Summer” offerings which are enough to have anyone head there this summer.

Considering the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort recently underwent a $140 million renovation, any of the rooms are more than incredible to stay in. Being able to receive a complimentary room upgrade due to the “Champions Package” will make it that much better for their Disney vacation. Now, this unique offer is going to have the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots fans a bit more on edge throughout the duration of Super Bowl LII.