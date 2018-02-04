‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Claire Egan Talks About Chelsea’s Dramatic Exit

In a sudden turn of events, Chelsea’s life is getting out of her control. Melissa Claire Egan decided to leave The Young and the Restless, and the soap is sending her off in a dramatic way. Egan talks about her character and teases the hot plot of her departure.

When Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) fell in love with Adam (recently played by Justin Hartley), she got a fresh start toward a good path. Now, there is a sudden shift in her character. According to Egan, it should not be that surprising because maybe Chelsea has always been that way.

“Being a grifter is in Chelsea’s blood,” she told Soaps In Depth.

After all, Adam was not a good influence either because he had his share of devious schemes. Egan added that perhaps the problem was that the change was too quick for Chelsea. She had been a con artist for most of her life, so it was kind of out of her power to change it immediately. Now, her past is catching up with her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will be worse for Chelsea in the coming days. It seemed that she tried her best to take the right path, but spoilers suggest that she had been an excellent con artist all this time, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. When asked about how she feels about the troubles Chelsea is facing, Egan said she is excited. She added that Y&R fans will be surprised and intrigued at the same time.

https://t.co/ztQPTNffk1 The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Blackmails Victor in Desperation – Demands Help to Disappear pic.twitter.com/0QKjkthcvp — SoapCrush (@SoapCrush) February 3, 2018

Egan also shared that she liked how The Young and the Restless is adding a mystery in the storyline. While viewers think that there are only two people — Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea — who know that Adam is Christian’s real father, a mysterious person let Chelsea know that he or she is actually in the loop. Spoilers tease that someone will text Chelsea about her visit to Adam’s supposed slot at the columbarium, asking her if she had a nice visit with Christian’s real father. Someone is clearly watching her moves, but who could it be?

Find out what happens to Chelsea on The Young and the Restless, airing Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.