‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Feb 5-16: Chelsea Panics, Victor Wins, & Devon Learns A Shocking Secret

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks reveal major drama is on the way. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) struggle to get along at Newman Enterprises. A huge war will probably break out, and Victor (Eric Braeden) will have to settle the conflict.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will have to scramble to save her career and her relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will figure out that Chelsea is Alexandra West. She will accuse Chelsea of being behind the hacking.

Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) will return this week. He will stir up some drama, particularly with Chelsea. While he may return to seek revenge on Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Chelsea has a deep secret, and it’s possible that Jordan knows what it is.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor will get some shocking news soon. He will learn that someone knows about Christian’s paternity and they threatened to expose it. Victor and Chelsea will have to come up with a plan to handle the crisis.

J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will plan a special surprise for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). However, things don’t go as planned. Victoria will not respond how he had hoped. Even though things don’t go well, Victoria and J.T. will find comfort in each other later in the week.

During the week of February 12, another mystery will surface. Devon (Bryton James) will learn a stunning secret, and he will struggle with what to do with the information. Is this piece of information about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks)? The Y&R fans seem to think so.

If Devon learns a secret about Tessa, will he keep her on as his assistant? It’s hard to say. However, this could put Tessa in an awkward spot. Meanwhile, Nick will get a tempting offer. What this means exactly, the Young and the Restless spoilers don’t say. However, it could be related to Chelsea’s storyline somehow.

Victor decides to make a bold move and ends up winning in the end. It sounds like someone will try to expose Victor and Chelsea, but they won’t be able to. Victor will end up beating them at their own game. Perhaps Victor will block the anonymous person from exposing Christian’s paternity.

On Valentine’s Day, it will bring some fireworks between a few of the couples. With love in the air, will Devon and Hilary finally admit their true feelings for each other?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.