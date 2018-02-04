Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Reveal Their Baby’s Gender

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have had a busy year. The two have known one another for quite some time through church functions but didn’t officially begin courting until shortly after Jinger Duggar’s wedding in 2016. While they courted only a few months, the couple caught a lot of criticism for becoming engaged at Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding in May 2017. Joseph and Kendra didn’t have a long engagement as they were married in September.

Back in December, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell announced they were expecting their first child. This was exciting news as the two had discussed wanting children right away. The couple both come from very faith-based backgrounds, and children are deemed as a blessing. It appears the Duggar family celebrated both Joseph and Kendra today with a gender reveal. John-David Duggar is a part-time police officer and did the honor of revealing a blue powder after firing a bullet into tannerite. According to Us Weekly, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are excited their first child will be a little boy.

This will be the second grandchild born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in 2018. Joy-Anna Duggar is due this month with her baby. She has yet to reveal the gender, and speculation is that it could be a little girl. Shortly after Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell revealed their baby news, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo revealed they were expecting their first child as well. The family is expanding each year, and so far, 2018 puts three new babies in the family tree.

A brand new season of Counting On will begin at the end of the month. The Duggar family has plenty of material to keep the show going, but the weddings and babies help keep the viewers interested. With only one son courting now, there is a heavy focus on the arrival of the grandchildren this year. It has been a whirlwind since Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. Back to back weddings and more grandchildren have kept the family busy.

It looks like Joseph Duggar will be having a son to carry on the family name. His older, disgraced brother Josh Duggar also has sons, but they are no longer filmed for the show. 2018 is going to be a busy year for the Duggar family as the babies expected to be born will all come to first-time mothers, including Kendra Caldwell.