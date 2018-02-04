‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Reveals Details About How Divorce Changed Her

Life is good for Actress Mandy Moore both professionally and personally. After going through a divorce in 2015 from Ryan Adams, Mandy has found happiness again and is engaged to marry musician Taylor Goldsmith. Professionally, Moore is having just as much success playing Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC drama This Is Us. Mandy has come a long way and she credits a lot of it to her struggles going through the divorce.

Mandy says going through her divorce with Ryan gave her a ton of confidence. Today shared that Moore says she has developed a thick skin which she credits to growing wiser with age, but also going through her divorce. She said going through the split made her realize she wasn’t going to take anyone’s nonsense. Moore went on to say, “It emboldened me. There is power in saying no and in asking for what you deserve. There is power in knowing your value.”

Moore is set to be Cosmopolitan‘s March cover girl and they also shared Mandy’s thoughts on how her divorce made her tough. In their interview with Moore, it was also revealed that when she first read the script for This Is Us, she was going through a lot of changes personally and wanted to change up her professional life as well. Mandy says when she read the script she knew she had to be a part of the show and expressed those feelings to her agent. She said she would do “absolutely anything to be a part of this.”

As it turns out Mandy was a perfect fit for the part and fans worldwide have fallen in love with her character Rebecca. They have fallen even more in love with her together with her onscreen love, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson. After nearly two seasons fans are finally set to find out how beloved Jack dies after the Super Bowl airs Sunday night. Mandy and other cast members have said the episode will give fans all the answers they have been dying to know.

With Jack’s demise on the horizon, it looks like his funeral may air not too long after. TMZ shared photos just from this past Tuesday that showed Moore and the three teenage big 3 all dressed in black. The photos show the four looking bleak and getting into their family vehicle on the This Is Us set. It looks like fans better keep their tissues on standby.

This Is Us never disappoints and fans are excited yet dreading the big Super Bowl episode in which the Pearsons lose Jack. Don’t miss This Is Us immediately following the game on NBC.