‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Feb. 5-9: Steve Collapses, Gabi Arrested

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease it will be a tumultuous week for Salem.

On Monday, Rafe, Hope, and Hattie will all sit down to hear out Anna’s story. At the same time, Carrie and Roman will also be curious as to what Anna has to say to them.

Tuesday spoilers suggest Rafe and Eli will spot someone in the security footage. To their surprise, the person who is carrying Tony’s urn turns out to be Gabi. This will make them suspicious as to why she is in the footage and how she is involved in the investigation.

Meanwhile, JJ will ask Kayla for a favor. He requests that she put in a good word for him with the EMT team at the hospital. Changing careers after all the chaos seems to be a good idea especially now that he thinks he will finally settle down while waiting for his child to be born.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday spells doom. It seems like Steve will collapse. John’s poison is doing its job. Unless someone puts a stop to John’s actions or figure out why he became someone who poisons his best friend, Steve will kick the bucket.

Fortunately, Paul and Will are going to follow John and catch him receiving vials from an unknown man. The duo will split to get to the bottom of this issue with Will tailing John and Paul shadowing the man who provided the poison.

Friday is a grim episode, at least for Gabi. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease she will be taken into custody.

Head writer Ron Carlivati previews the episode saying that things are not looking good for Gabi, and while being arrested she will continue insisting it was not her and she was being framed.

While Gabi insists on her innocence, Days of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows show that there will be a confrontation between Will and John. The episode preview for next week reveals John and Will’s heated confrontation. John will lead Will to the DiMera mausoleum, and it seems like a gunshot will be fired during the altercation.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease another cliffhanger on Feb. 9. Gabi and Will’s fate will hang in the balance.