It’s a wrap! Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks is done with breastfeeding her infant daughter and she doesn’t care who knows it or what you think. Cameran’s daughter, Palmer, is now 3-months-old, and she is quitting by choice, and not because she doesn’t have an adequate milk supply or needs to take medication. Cameran wants her fans to know that though she loves being a mother to Palmer, she wants some me-time with no strings attached. The Southern Charm star says she has no regrets that she’s totally done.

Cameran Eubanks Was Getting Pressured About Breastfeeding While Pregnant

Even while she was still pregnant with Palmer, Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks was getting some heavy-handed advice on social media about all aspects of motherhood, especially breastfeeding versus bottle-feeding. She was comfortable telling even well-meaning fans to step off.

“First of all, it is none of your dang business how I plan to feed my child. But to answer everyone’s question so that they will shut their yappers, yes, of course, I plan on breastfeeding my child.”

While Cameran was in her third trimester, she had a plan laid out.

“If it doesn’t work, I will then pump. And if the pumping doesn’t work then I will happily stick a bottle of formula in my baby’s mouth and she will turn out just fine.”

Cameran Told Fans Early It Was Nobody’s Business

Cameran Eubanks, who has been on Southern Charm since the beginning, says she is happy to “retire the boobs,” according to blog Cafe Mom. And pregnancy and motherhood hasn’t reduced Cameran’s snark factor one bit. She explained that even if she struggled with bottle-feeding Palmer with formula, she would come up with another plan with her physician husband.

“And if the formula doesn’t work, then I will go to Chick-fil-A and get a number three value size, put that in a blender, and spoon feed her. And I’m fairly certain that she’s going to like that because it’s pretty much the only thing she’s been eating for the past nine months anyway.”

Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks explains that she took her free time for granted before she had Palmer, and wrapping up the breastfeeding will allow her to scrape out a little bit more time here and there to just be Cameran and not mama.

Cameran Eubanks Want All Moms To Know That Nobody Should Mommy-Shame Them

Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks wants her fans to know that they should do what works best for them when it comes to nursing, and should simply block out anyone who tries to bully them into breastfeeding if they don’t want to. Cameran posted a statement about her decision to wrap up breastfeeding Palmer on her Instagram page.

“Today marks the day I am DONE with breastfeeding. Gave it a good almost 3 months and I am retiring the boobs. Writing this in hopes that it will make other mothers feel less alone.”

Cameran explains that she wants some freedom back and wants her fans to know that whenever they decide they want to stop breastfeeding (or if they don’t want to do it at all), it won’t make them a bad mother.

“You are NOT a bad mother if you don’t like breastfeeding. A happy Mama is the best gift you can give your baby.”

Even though the Southern Charm star anticipated pushback over ending the breastfeeding, at least on Instagram, she got overwhelming support.

“Cameran, you do you!”

Cameran Eubanks will be back for Season 5 of Southern Charm in early April.