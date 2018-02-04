Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Friendship Is Reportedly Being ‘Exaggerated’ For The Media

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s friendship is being overblown by the media. That’s according to an article on the online tabloid site Celeb Dirty Laundry (CDL). The article claims that Middleton and Markle are playing nice for the cameras but that Middleton isn’t happy about sharing the spotlight with the former Suits actress.

“Of course, Buckingham Palace would love for critics to believe that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are getting along quite well behind closed doors,” the article reads. “But even royal observers know that it will take a very long time before Kate Middleton gets used to the idea that she’s not the only female star of the royal family anymore.”

The article goes on to claim that the Duchess Of Cambridge has been attending a lot more royal events even though she is pregnant. This is apparently all an effort to compete with Markle’s growing royal star power. They also claim that Middleton feels threatened by Markle because the former actress is more “natural” when meeting fans while Kate is more restrained.

CDL‘s claim that the Middleton-Markle friendship is being faked for the press flies in the face of a People Magazine cover story which reports that the future sisters-in-law are becoming close. This seems to be the publication that Celeb Dirty Laundry is referring to when it says that a tabloid is exaggerating the Middleton-Markle friendship. It doesn’t name People Magazine, but as Gossip Cop notes, there are some references in the CDL article which makes it pretty clear that they are talking about People.

The People Magazine article reports that both women have “bonded” which may have something to do with the fact that they are both the same age and they are neighbors at Kensington Palace. Their backgrounds couldn’t be any more different though. One royal biographer told People that Kate lived a “charmed existence” before she married into the royal family. Meghan, on the other hand, was a little bit more worldly because of her acting career when she met Prince Harry.

But despite their different backgrounds, Gossip Cop claims that the People Magazine story is more credible. The celebrity gossip watchdog points out that the article was penned by Michelle Tauber and she’s the magazine’s senior editor for their stories about the royals. Additional reporting was also done by People‘s chief foreign correspondent and their London correspondent. So, the story was written and researched by professionals who have experience reporting on this beat.

Gossip Cop concludes that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may not be best friends ahead of the upcoming royal wedding, but it seems that they do have an authentic growing friendship.