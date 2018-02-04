Demi Lovato Smolders In New Instagram Spread, Fans Saying It’s The Best She’s Ever Looked

Pop princess Demi Lovato has shared a chain of new photos to her Instagram page, where some fans are remarking it’s the best she’s ever looked in her life.

The three new photos were shared within one post, and all depicted portrait shots of the singer. Demi is donning straight black hair and had her pristine makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Jill Powell. She’s sporting a dark smokey eye, with a hint of green eyeshadow to match her top. As always, Demi is wearing her signature large hoop earrings.

In addition to her makeup artist, Demi also tagged friends and hair stylists Kim Escobar, César DeLeön Ramirêz and Amber Maynard in the photo.

The three photos were shot by photographer Angelo Kritikos, who Demi credited at the end of the post’s caption, “Last night was fun.” Angelo’s personal Instagram is flooded with photos of Demi, as the two have a chemistry that’s undeniable.

Angelo also photographed Demi in her recent white lingerie photo which had fans freaking out last week. It was one of the singer’s most liked photos to date, almost hitting the three million mark.

Fans instantly began filling the comment section of the new post, which has over 7,600 comments in under four hours, as well as 937,000 likes.

While most Lovatics chose simpler comments, opting for heart-eyed emojis and fire symbols, others expressed the photos were some of the best the “Heart Attack” singer had ever taken.

“This is the best you’ve ever looked queen,” one fan commented.

Not in the group of millions of users who liked the photo, was Man of Steel star Henry Cavill. The actor found himself swept up in entertainment headlines this week when he and Demi engaged with each other through Instagram likes and comments.

Big news coming soon……. A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:15pm PST

As the Inquisitr reported Thursday, fans began speculating romance was brewing between Demi and Henry after they exchanged several Instagram likes, and Henry commented on one of her photos. Some also theorized Demi posted her white lingerie photo to entice the actor, seeing as she posted it just seconds after following him on the social media platform.