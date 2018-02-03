Watch Rockets Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

On the eve of Super Bowl 52, sports fans can watch Rockets vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game action. The two teams are currently amongst the top three in the Eastern and Western conferences. This NBA matchup will also feature two of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP Award so far this season in Houston’s James Harden and Cleveland’s LeBron James making it one to watch. Here’s the latest NBA game preview with matchup odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Rockets vs. Cavs live streaming online coverage.

As they head into tonight’s game, the Houston Rockets (37-13) hold the second-best record in the Western Conference and the entire NBA behind league leaders Golden State. James Harden and company are 8-2 over their last 10 games including three-straight wins. Their most recent win came at San Antonio 102-91 as Harden scored 28 points and dished out 11 assists. As for Cleveland Cavaliers, at 30-20 they are third-best in the Eastern Conference after recently edging the Miami Heat, 91-89. The Cavs will be playing for up to two months without NBA All-Star Kevin Love and are 1-1 since his injury against the Pistons two games ago.

For tonight’s anticipated matchup, the Odds Shark website lists the visitors as the favorites. Houston is favored on the point spread by three points with a moneyline price of -155 at several sportsbooks. The home team Cleveland is at +135 at several of the books ahead of tonight’s matchup. For tonight’s points total, a consensus of 230.5 points was listed as of this report.

While Houston is 7-1 straight up in their last eight games, they’re also 2-4 against the spread in their last six games. However, Cleveland is 5-19-1 against the spread in their last 25 home games. The two teams have also hit the “over” on the points total in five of their last seven meetings in Cleveland.

Saturday night’s NBA game featuring the Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers gets started at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage will be presented exclusively on ABC and their affiliated stations across the United States. Cable and satellite subscribers in select major cities can watch the game live streaming online through the ABC Live section of the network’s website. In addition, most cable and satellite subscribers who have ESPN as part of their plan can go to the WatchESPN website or compatible apps to see the game feed.

To watch the Rockets vs. Cavs live streaming online without cable, satellite, or over-the-air HD antennae, viewers can try a few other options. One of those is the Sling TV channel streaming service which offers WatchESPN as part of its most basic package. Customers can sign up for a free one-week trial of the service by visiting the Sling.com website for more details. Other services that may also feature ABC or WatchESPN including PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live.