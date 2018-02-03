Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Crying Everyday Since Getting Pregnant, Spending Her Money ‘Like Water’

Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy has been in the news for several months, and she’s reportedly about to give birth any time now. But the reality TV star and lip kit mogul has yet to confirm or deny anything, and rumor has it that she might be revealing the big news on the second season of Life of Kylie. Previously, rumors swirled that she would make the big reveal on Keeping Up with the Kardashians at the end of this month.

According to a source close to Kylie Jenner, her pregnancy has been what Kylie calls “a total nightmare.” The make-up queen reportedly has been crying almost every day, and although she thought pregnancy wouldn’t be so bad, she’s reportedly feeling awful.

A source of Kylie Jenner’s troubles is her current boyfriend, Travis Scott. The pair had only known one another for a few months when Kylie supposedly became pregnant. It reportedly occurred very quickly after Kylie broke up with long-term boyfriend, Tyga.

The pair is on “different paths,” and while Kylie has been begging him to stay home more and help with getting ready for the baby, Travis is reportedly not very interested. In fact, he’s jetting off to Las Vegas for a gig around the time Kylie is supposedly due.

A source close to the couple says that they don’t really know each other that well, which is also causing major issues. Due to their hectic work schedules that keep them apart, they’ve only been on a handful of dates.

It is also reported that Kris Jenner, Kylie’s momager, has been demanding that Travis step up for her youngest daughter, but he’s still not following through. It has also been rumored that Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, has been trying to get Travis to shape up as well, but to no avail.

He supposedly often tries to call Kylie at 3 AM, but she’s already been asleep for hours by that time, as she’s trying to get into a better routine.

The source also says that Kylie Jenner has blown a lot of her $50 million fortune on items for the baby. Due to not being on social media and taking a break from filming and her cosmetics line, the star is reportedly bored at home and is “spending money like water.” She’s splashed out on a lot of items for her baby, as she already feels very connected to her because she is a girl.