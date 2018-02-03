Kim Kardashian’s Famous Family Is Reportedly Outraged Over Her Valentine’s Prank

Kim Kardashian got extra petty this week as she created a list of her “lovers” and “haters” on Post-It notes and put them on a coffee table. The prank was to promote her KKW beauty line’s perfume, and she was evidently going to send the perfume to both those who love her and “hate” her. Amongst her haters included Wendy Williams, Piers Morgan, Taylor Swift, and Blac Chyna.

Piers Morgan reacted light-heartedly, saying he was happy to be the only male amongst the list of “haters,” while Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s ex, thought the prank was cruel.

Her famous family, however, was reportedly outraged by her behavior, and an insider close to the Kardashian family stated that Kim was “acting on impulse.” She is supposedly not listening to anyone in her family, including Kanye West, who told her that this wasn’t the best way to promote her line.

A source close to the Kardashians also stated that her mother, Kris Jenner, felt that Kim’s behavior might actually hurt the family’s image and brand. Allegedly, Kim doesn’t care what her mother thinks and is continuing the promotion.

Kim’s sisters and mother were also angry because some of the people on her “haters” list are friends of the family or friends of her mother or sister individually.

Kim Kardashian, aside from promoting her perfume, recently began a mother a third time over when her surrogate delivered her youngest daughter, Chicago. Despite rumors, Kim’s surrogate was not her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, but someone she hired from a surrogate agency.

Rumors swirled for months that Kim was expecting before she announced that her surrogate was pregnant with Chicago, and she revealed that she would be having her third baby on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sisters are making the headlines these days, so Kim has a lot to do in order to keep in the spotlight. Kylie Jenner is supposedly expecting a baby of her own, though no one in the family has confirmed or denied the rumors. Khloe Kardashian is also expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson and is now in her third trimester.