Debra Danielsen, Farrah Abraham’s Mother, Reveals She Has A New TV Show In The Works

Farrah Abraham from Teen Mom OG may have a strained relationship with her mother, but that doesn’t mean that Debra Danielsen’s 15 minutes of fame is over. Instead, the reality TV grandma is booked in for a show of her own.

Although she hasn’t revealed the name of her new show, she recently told In Touch Weekly that she and her other daughter, Ashley, would be appearing in a show that centers on Debra’s life.

Debra stated that the new show would be produced and directed by her friends and herself and that it is an uplifting show that demonstrates how to live life more fully.

Don’t expect Farrah Abraham to appear on the show, however, as the Teen Mom OG star is currently not speaking to Debra. Farrah is evidently no longer speaking to Deb because she has chosen to marry Dr. David Merz, whom Farrah despises.

Farrah Abraham told her mother several times that she would not attend the wedding because of her dislike toward David, but she ended up at the altar anyway as one of Deb’s bridesmaids.

Deb isn’t just sticking to her new show, she also has a book that will be coming out soon. It is entitled Vapor: A True Story of How I Fell Victim to Catfishing. The book won’t just discuss her experiences with the Internet, but also her relationship with her daughters.

Despite the fact that Deb and Farrah Abraham no longer speak to one another, she says she still loves her daughter and granddaughter no matter what. Though she may no longer see them, she says she loves them unconditionally.

Deb’s relationship with her other daughter, Ashley, has also been strained over the years. However, it seems she has mended things with her other child, while Farrah Abraham has more come around to her father Michael.

Farrah Abraham, Michael and Deb appeared on Celebrity Bootcamp: Reality Star Family Edition last year, where they tried to work on the issues that pull them apart as a family. Farrah took a break from speaking to her mother for six months before coming back to create a relationship with her.