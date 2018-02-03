Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Head To The Super Bowl With The Kids

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are heading to the Super Bowl with the kids in tow. Stefani shared a video on Snapchat on Friday of her and her three kids — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 — preparing to board a private jet to Minneapolis.

Hollywood Life reported on Gwen’s video in which she shared with her fans that they were all on their way to the 2018 Super Bowl. The singer took footage of the huge task of loading everyone up to get out of town for the big game. She also showed the snacks and decorations that were on their plane. Blake was in the video for a brief time as she was unloading his truck on the airport runway.

Gwen Stefani used humorous filters in the social platform’s special features, such as inflating the size of her entire mouth. She’s a goofball at heart when it comes to her fun clips.

According to the report, Gwen will perform at the Mystic Lake Casino & Hotel in Minnesota. It appears that she and Blake are making a family event out of the journey by watching the Super Bowl before her scheduled gig! The pair just had a relaxing trip to Mexico after Blake went there to perform at a Luke Bryan concert. He and Gwen spent some quality time together on the beach before heading back.

Blake Shelton will be part of the 2018 Super Bowl in more ways than one. A commercial for The Voice will be aired during the game. He, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys will appear in a country music-inspired ad for the show, which airs at the end of the month on NBC. The one-minute ad features puppies, a Clydesdale, and a flock of doves added to the mix. Choir boys and Carson Daily are included in the ad as well, Today reports. Watch the Super Bowl ad here.

