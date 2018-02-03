Selena Gomez Dons Denim Overalls And Goes Barefoot To Feed Ducks Following Rehab Stint

Selena Gomez was out Friday in a suburb of Los Angeles wearing denim overalls. She was out eating lunch with friends and stopped by a local park afterward, just days after completing a stint in rehab for depression and anxiety.

Daily Mail reported that Selena Gomez had on Wrangler High-Rise Bell Bottom Overalls. According to the report, the exact overalls are currently sold out.

Gomez also wore a white camisole underneath and completed the 70s-inspired look with a pair of brown suede mules. The singer carried a round Louis Vuitton-monogrammed purse. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Appearing relaxed, Gomez had her hair down and wore minimal makeup.

At one point Selena stopped to feed some ducks at a pond where she and her pals were hanging out. She took off her shoes and sat on the edge of the pond to watch the animals.

In one of the images snapped of Selena on Friday, she bent down to coo over a baby in a stroller. She can be seen in a video below.

EOnline reported that Gomez and her friends were in Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks where they ate lunch at a Mexican food restaurant. The 25-year-old pop star recently completed a two-week rehab program in New York City for depression and anxiety. A source told the site that Selena wanted to spend some time to focus on herself after having a difficult 2017, especially toward the end. It’s all about “wellness and her health,” the insider added. The “Come and Get It” singer feels great. People reported that Gomez may want to go back later this year for another program to stay on track in her wellness journey.

Selena was spotted feeding the birds!https://t.co/Hd2v0SJDpu — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 3, 2018

Selena’s relationship with on-and-off-again beau, Justin Bieber, has reportedly caused tension with her mother, Mandy Teefey. She’s said to not be happy about her daughter seeing Bieber again after all the drama they’ve been through.

Selena and Justin were spotted attending church together in Los Angeles earlier this week. The two were rumored to be having issues since they’ve been quiet and weren’t seen out and about much. Those speculations were put to rest when the couple was seen together again.