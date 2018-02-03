Melania Trump Ditches Donald After Arriving In Palm Beach Amid Rumors She’s Furious Over Stormy Daniels Affair

Melania Trump appeared to ditch Donald after the couple arrived in Palm Beach this weekend, adding fuel to the rumors that the First Lady is furious about the alleged Stormy Daniels affair.

There have been reports of tension in the Trump marriage for months, dating back to the late days of the 2016 presidential election when the Access Hollywood tape showed Donald Trump bragging about pursuing married women — and doing so just after he and Melania had gotten married. There were various reports of marital tension in the months that followed, but the reports picked up even more steam after the Wall Street Journal published a report claiming that Trump had paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels in the late days of the election in order for her to keep quiet about their affair.

According to the report, Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels first hooked up at a golf tournament in 2006, just a few months after Melania had given birth to the couple’s first son, Barron. They carried on the affair for close to a year before it fizzled out, the report claimed. Daniels spilled details about the alleged affair in a 2011 interview that was published last month.

Since that report, Stormy Daniels has made the rounds in the media and the allegations of the affair have spread far and wide — much to Melania’s dismay. According to the New York Post, Melania Trump was “furious” over reports of Donald’s affair with Stormy Daniels. A source claimed that Melania was blindsided by the report, and afterward, she canceled her plans to travel to the Davos conference with Donald and instead remained in Florida.

'All the subtle revolts Melania appears to be making against her husband' https://t.co/EGEv7HSVMW pic.twitter.com/AIVaLEOSIm — The Independent (@Independent) February 3, 2018

There may be new signs of tension between Donald and Melania Trump. When the couple arrived in Palm Beach again this weekend, Melania appeared to ditch her husband, not even acknowledging him as they got off Air Force One and into separate limos. As Hollywood Life reported, the frosty interaction raised the idea that Melania is still angry about the alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.

Both Donald and Melania Trump have denied rumors of tension in the marriage, however, and the couple has also appeared close in recent days. They were seen holding hands when departing Air Force One in the last week, and Donald even made a somewhat uncharacteristic show of affection in sharing his adoration of his wife’s old Aflac commercial.