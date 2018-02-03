Watch Super Bowl 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, & Start Time For Eagles Vs. Patriots Game

On Sunday, sports fans and other viewers will watch Super Bowl 2018 live streaming online and televised coverage as the Eagles battle the Patriots. This year’s matchup features a great game with the defending Super Bowl champions taking on their latest challengers. Philadelphia will be led by backup quarterback Nick Foles in their third-straight underdog appearance of the NFL Playoffs. The game, set for Minneapolis, Minnesota, will feature plenty of live online content with a new camera angle to enjoy. Here are the latest details on Sunday’s game including television channel, start time, and how to watch the Super Bowl 52 live streaming online feeds.

In a recent report from CNET, it’s noted that Sunday’s game coverage from the NBC network will include a whopping 11 hours of live streaming content. The goal is for NBC Sports Digital to test their streaming content ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics, which arrives soon after Super Bowl 52. The NBC Network will be streaming 1,800 hours worth of Olympics content for their two weeks of coverage. Therefore, an 11-hour test run will help them get an early idea of what issues could affect the network for streaming. These might include delays or buffer problems, two dreaded issues can really affect viewers’ enjoyment of the big game.

The network is hoping to keep those issues at bay. This year’s Super Bowl 2018 coverage also features a first-time stream with a “SkyCam angle” that will present a view from behind the quarterback. It’s said this will look familiar to those video game fans who have played a few hours worth of Madden. The network will have two cameras with one of them able to zoom in on the action on the field from 80-feet up above. That should give viewers at home watching the live streaming coverage a unique perspective for this year’s big game.

So how does one watch all of the content, and the game itself? While NBC is presenting 11 hours worth of streaming content for Super Bowl LII, the game itself is scheduled for the 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time slot, or 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Cable and satellite subscribers or over-the-air HD antenna viewers who prefer watching on television can use their NBC affiliated station. Live streaming is available to cable and satellite subscribers on the NBC website, but there are free options as well.

It’s indicated by CNET in their streaming guide, that the online content coverage starts at 12 p.m. Eastern Time with the Super Bowl pre-game show. There are free NBC Sports apps on both iOS and Android devices, as well as for the Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox, and select smart TVs. In addition, NFL Mobile or the Yahoo! Sports App both offer live streaming of the game via viewers’ mobile phones. There’s also the NBCSports.com website to use on a browser to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots live streaming online for free.

If that wasn’t enough, major channel streaming services will offer the game, depending on the package one is subscribed to. DirecT Now, Hulu Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV each offer NBC Channel as part of different channel packages. Some of these services are offered to new customers on a free trial basis. It’s best to check the individual websites for more details on how to sign up and use NBC to see Super Bowl 52 live online.