New York Knicks Reportedly Willing To Include First-Round Pick In Joakim Noah Trade

Joakim Noah has likely played his last game with the New York Knicks. With five days left before the NBA trade deadline the New York Knicks are trying to do everything they can to unload the disgruntled Noah. There is growing speculation that the Knicks may become desperate in making a feasible trade.

NBA teams have been reluctant to trade for the Knicks’ Joakim Noah. What has been the stalling point for the Knicks as they make calls gauging Interest in the former all-star is the $37.8 million Noah has remaining after this season.

The money is a huge stumbling block for teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelican, who all need frontcourt help. No team has been comfortable taking on what the New York Knicks owe Joakim Noah, which is currently spread over the next two seasons. In order to convince teams to think otherwise, the Knicks are reportedly considering adding a major concession.

According to Basketball Insiders, the New York Knicks may look to include a first-round draft pick, perhaps in this year’s draft in a Joakim Noah trade. It is the hope that the Knicks can now find a taker for Noah before the trade deadline expires.

Joakim Noah leaves Knicks for final two games of road trip for “personal reasons,” per @NYPost_Berman https://t.co/pISdPphewE pic.twitter.com/M0FVqjKgla — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 25, 2018

Not only are the Knicks getting antsy in parting ways with Joakim Noah, the center also would like to be playing somewhere else. Tensions are growing on both sides at each moment that Noah remains on the Knicks.

A verbal altercation (courtesy of the New York Post) took place between Joakim Noah and Knicks’ coach Jeff Hornacek just days ago. As a result, the Knicks and Joakim Noah have mutually agreed that it was best to go in separate directions.

Much of the disruption between the Knicks and Joakim Noah has been about playing time. Knicks’ forward Kristaps Porzingis cited that the 32-year-old center wants to play (courtesy of the New York Daily News) and help the team win.

“Personally for me I knew how badly he wanted to play, how badly he wanted to be on the court to help the team. After last year where we didn’t have that great of a year he just wanted to help the team. It was hard for him.”

The Knicks will try to accommodate Joakim Noah by trading him. Including a first-round draft may convince another team to take a flier.

From what I'm told, Joakim Noah was fiery before leaving the team in Denver. (Can't confirm if it was during breakfast. Can confirm the Knicks desperately want this story to go away.) — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 28, 2018

Finding a taker for Joakim Noah is where the trouble lies. The best fit for a trade partner could be the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers want to acquire a rim-protector to boost their interior defense. Joakim Noah has been slowed by injuries over the past couple of seasons, but he could provide what the Cavaliers are lacking.

Joakim Noah and the Cleveland Cavaliers are an odd mix to say the least. The Knicks’ center has had a rivalry with Cavaliers’ superstar LeBron James, which spans close to a decade, however, his toughness could help him.

Knicks 'may be open' to giving up first-round pick to offload Joakim Noah, reports @stevekylerNBA ➡️ https://t.co/xLrsOrnRjk pic.twitter.com/1W8Asffabr — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 1, 2018

Also, the Knicks can help themselves by talking to the Cleveland Cavaliers regarding a Joakim Noah trade. If the Knicks were to use their first-round draft pick as a lure, the Cavaliers may listen.

The Knicks no longer want to be on the hook for Joakim Noah’s hefty contract. If the Knicks presented to the Cavaliers a trade proposal of Noah and their first rounder, a return of Channing Frye and two second-round picks would be sensible. The Cavaliers would have an additional draft pick to use in a larger trade.

Barring the inclusion of a first-round pick, the New York Knicks will not be able to move Joakim Noah and the $37.8 million that is owed to him. The Cleveland Cavaliers, along with perhaps one other team might help the Knicks out in an effort to acquire an extra asset.