Conor McGregor Names Nate Diaz As Potential Next Opponent Amid UFC Negotiations

With Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson confirmed to fight for the World Lightweight Championship at UFC 223, the odds of a trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor is more likely. While the Irish superstar is yet to be officially stripped of the title, an announcement is expected before UFC 223.

Conor McGregor confirmed that he is currently in negotiations with the UFC for his next opponent. In the impromptu interview, which you can watch below, the Irish superstar teases the potential trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

Diaz declared his intention to return to the UFC in Summer 2018. He was subsequently called out by former champion Eddie Alverez and Kevin Lee. UFC president Dana White stated that he will offer Nate Diaz fights after accusing the Stockton native of turning down every fighter on the roster.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson booked to fight, Nate Diaz is the next logical opponent for Conor McGregor. Diaz won the first fight at UFC 196 via submission in the second round and McGregor got his revenge at UFC 202 with a decision victory.

The 29-year-old is also interested in an MMA rematch against Floyd Mayweather, but the chances of the 40-year-old retired boxer making a return in MMA is unlikely.

Floyd Mayweather has teased his MMA debut in a video questioning the odds after shooting down rumors of a potential fight. Many analysts saw the move as a publicity stunt or possible advertisement for Irish bookmaker Paddy Power.

Conor McGregor praised Ronda Rousey as an MMA pioneer in the same interview when asked about her future in the WWE. McGregor’s coach John Kavanaugh suspects that he will return to the UFC around September.

Former lightweight champion Eddie Alverez suspects that Nate Diaz’s ego won’t allow him to admit that he is only interested in a Conor McGregor fight during an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour. Alvarez also stated that he knows Diaz will make millions regardless of his opponent due to his new contract and popularity.

Without the lightweight title, Conor McGregor will likely fight Nate Diaz or Floyd Mayweather in two potential super fights.