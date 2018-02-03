Jennifer Garner’s Love Life Post Ben Affleck: Star Not Dating Josh Duhamel [Debunked]

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been separated for some time now, yet only filed for divorce this past year. Directly after news broke the pair were finally beginning the divorce process, Affleck moved out of their family home in Los Angeles and went public with his new relationship with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.

The pair is still enjoying their time together, while Garner has been focusing on her children and her onscreen career. However, rumors have still swirled regarding Jen’s love life. After being falsely linked to a couple others, Garner is most recently said to be having on a romantic relationship with actor Josh Duhamel.

A source shared supposed details about the rumored romance to Closer Magazine.

“The outlet claims she ‘ntroduced’ the actor “to her close pals, including Jessica Biel and Reese Witherspoon, during a dinner party at her L.A. home last week. ‘Jen was nervous about introducing Josh to her friends, but she wanted to prove she’s serious with him,'”

The onscreen duo, who star together in the soon-to-be-released film Love, Simon, is said to be close to moving in together, and a said source has claimed that Josh has even met Jen and Ben’s children, Violet, Seraphina, and Benjamin.

“The next step will be introducing [their respective] kids. Jen said she’s ready to go to public,” the insider claims. However, despite reports made by Closer and OK! the rumors have been put to rest by Gossip Cop.

The gossip policing site has determined via reliable sources close to Garner, that Josh and Jennifer have not been in each other’s company since the stars wrapped filming of the new flick an entire year ago. As the film is set for release, Garner and Duhamel will likely be seen in each other’s presence again, yet for mere work reasons, and nothing more, as International Business Times notes.

As it turns out, Jennifer Garner is enjoying working on various projects while adjusting to life as a single mother. There have been a number of reports indicating that Jen is ready to get back out there and that her friends are encouraging the beauty to do so, but that Garner hasn’t found a connection with anyone as of yet.

As for Ben and Jen’s relationship, the two remain amicable as they happily co-parent their three children.