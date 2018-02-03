‘Power’ Season 5: Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton Teases Ghost And Tasha Feud Ahead Of Release Date

The highly anticipated fifth season of Power is on the way after an explosive fourth season. Starz has released a teaser for Season 5 and cast member Omari Hardwick, who plays Ghost, shared a cryptic photo on Instagram about the trio Kanan, Ghost, and Tommy.

Power Season 5 is scheduled for a summer 2018 release. However, a premiere date is yet to be announced.

In the finale of the fourth season, Dre managed to secure a distribution deal with the Jimenez cartel, which granted him influence and protection in New York. The power move forced Kanan, Tommy, and Ghost to put their differences aside and unite against the common enemy.

Omari Hardwick shared a behind the scenes photo of Kanan, Tommy, and Ghost chairs placed together with the caption, “Now you see us…. even when you don’t.”

Naturi Naughton, who portrays Tasha, told The Shade Room that fans can expect Tasha and Ghost to feud in Season 5, which the actress describes as the best season yet. Naughton teases the fallout of Raina’s death, stating that there is a lot of “pain” and “drama” to follow.

In the fourth season, Tariq avenged his sister’s death by murdering Ray Ray in his apartment with Tasha’s gun. She subsequently prepared for the consequences by seeking legal counsel from her boyfriend Terry Silver.

50 Cent further teased Season 5 of Power by reminding fans about his character’s apathy and treacherous nature. The rapper and actor posted a photo on Instagram of Tariq in the trunk of his car with the caption, “POWER season 5, l [changed] my mind f**k this kid and Ghost. l want my f**kin corners back.”

Kanan Starks brutally murdered his own son Shawn for choosing Ghost over him but grew to like Tariq due to his loyalty. If the trio of Kanan, Tommy, and Ghost manage to defeat Dre, it is clear that Kanan will attempt to reclaim his territory.

Tommy Egan discovered that Tony Teresi is his biological father in the fourth season of Power. As the powerful mobster’s only son, Tommy inherited mob connections that he could utilize against Dre and the Jimenez cartel.