‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoiler For Mon. February 5: Anna Confesses, Eli Investigates Gabi, JJ Tells Julie [Promo]

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, February 5, reveal that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will come to the rescue at the Salem PD. As viewers will remember, Hattie (Deidre Hall) and Anna (Leann Hunley) were slinging accusations at each other. According to the recaps at Soap Central, the one was accusing the other of murdering Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and then framing her for it. It is safe to say that neither had any love for Andre DiMera, and both were happy to see him buried. In fact, Hattie gleefully announced that she was at the funeral of her ex-boyfriend to “dance on his grave.”

Hope will pull Anna aside and ask her to please tell her the truth. She Knows Soaps tease that Anna will admit that she was at DiMera Enterprises but did not murder Andre. After all, she carried Tony’s (Andre Penghlis) ashes around with her and would never use her beloved Andre to murder his brother. Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, February 5, state that she will tell Hope that she somehow misplaced the urn with the ashes, and it was not she who wielded this murder weapon. Hope will believe Anna. It seems as if Anna will also provide other interesting clues for the Salem detectives to follow up on.

Great seeing the most loving & beautiful friend that keeps on giving. Missing #Andre Imagine what was possible #DaysOfOurLives pic.twitter.com/nAM67KWIi0 — Thaao Penghlis (@ThaaoPenghlis) January 22, 2018

JJ (Casey Moss) is still on cloud nine and telling every possible person in Salem that he is about to become a father. Days of our Lives spoilers state that Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will be happy for JJ, but little does she know JJ’s news actually will strike home in the near future for different reasons. Of course, DOOL viewers know that Lani (Sal Stowers) is actually lying about the baby’s paternity. Eli (Lamon Archey) is the baby’s father since the two had a passionate New Year’s Eve encounter and the baby was a result of Lani straying. DOOL viewers should also tune in for the Tuesday, February 6, episode where JJ will announce his shocking career change.

Speaking of Eli, Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, February 5, reveal that he will be presented with evidence that indicates that Gabi (Camila Banus) murdered Andre. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Eli himself will question Gabi even though emotionally he doubts that Gabi is capable of such a crime. It seems as if Gabi will be in hot water later during the week, so she will have a lot of explaining to do.