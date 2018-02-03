Lady Gaga Fans Livid Over Her Decision To Cancel Tour Dates Due To Fibromyalgia Pain

Lady Gaga fans are speaking out after the singer’s announcement that she is not able to complete her “Joanne World Tour.” Gaga posted the devastating news to social media, telling fans that she has decided to cancel the final 10 shows on the European leg of her tour. According to People, Lady Gaga has canceled her tour and is under the care of a doctor as she struggles with the chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia. This is the second time in less than six months that Lady Gaga has canceled her shows in some of the U.K. cities.

In a statement posted to social media, Lady Gaga said she is “devastated” by the decision to cancel her “Joanne World Tour.” The 31-year-old music superstar promised fans in the canceled European cities that she will be back but explained that for now, she needs to put herself first.

“Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” a statement from Lady Gaga’s management team read.

“Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road. She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently. She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come.”

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Most Lady Gaga fans have been supportive of her decision to cancel her remaining “Joanne World Tour” dates. Fans in cities including London, Paris, and Berlin took to social media to express sadness that they will not get to see Lady Gaga live but agreed that her health must come first.

@ladygaga You are in my thoughts and prayers, I know you are devastated about canceling the remaining shows, but I’m so happy you are putting your health first. I’m sending you lots of love for a speedy recovery. We love you and will stand by you always! xo GG — Grandma Gaga (@GrandmaGagaReal) February 3, 2018

Waking up to find out @ladygaga has cancelled the rest of the #JoanneWorldTour is super sad especially when you were supposed to be seeing her tomorrow. I might have waited 10 years to see her but it’s okay because her health matters more #GetWellSoonGaga — Tilly (@TillyFolkes) February 3, 2018

@ladygaga we love you, your health is the most important thing, get lots of rest and we look forward to seeing what the future holds. I know you must be devastated to let people down but we understand, you’ve got to put your health first ❤️ — el (@katyasgaga) February 3, 2018

But other fans expressed anger over the fact that Lady Gaga “canceled” them yet again. Some fans said the tour should never have been scheduled if Gaga’s medical issues are so bad. In addition, many fans who made expensive travel arrangments to Lady Gaga’s now-canceled concert cities expressed outrage over lost money due to flights and hotels they can’t cancel now.

And again the lady Gaga concert got canceled. Great — caro (@catespxrrilla) February 3, 2018

@ladygaga that’s the SECOND time you’ve let my daughter and nephew down. Why don’t you try steroids? They work for my mum! Or turmeric tablets apparently they work too… — HEATHER LETHBRIDGE (@HLethbridge) February 3, 2018

@viagogo so @ladygaga canceled again waste of my time and money ! How do i get refund now please — mattieb (@mattie_b83) February 3, 2018

Will never buy anything from @ladygaga ever again! She has no respect for her fans! Postponed first dates & wouldn’t give money back then cancelled new date with 24 hours notice!! Doesn’t care about the hundreds of pounds fans keep loosing on hotels and trains! #angry #selfish — Jade Stavers (@JadeStavers) February 3, 2018

Can’t believe Lady Gaga has cancelled her tour again 2 hours before our train to London ???? — Owen (@owenmoir) February 3, 2018

I respect it and get it. BUT I AM FURIOUS! spent over £2000 for 2 trips to London first date was postponed and now postponed date is cancelled A DAY BEFORE which is too late for refunds on flights and hotel. It's actually a joke. #JoanneWorldTour Over It! @ladygaga https://t.co/gJ6GbRzu6j — DylansWorld (@TheDylansWorld) February 3, 2018

@ladygaga while your health should come first.. this is the 2nd time you have cancelled on us in the same tour. I can’t get hotel money back and live nation won’t give a full refund to anyone.

Can’t you just move the dates again? Space them out?

Not everyone can afford Vegas — Hoot (@BeardBoBaggins) February 3, 2018

@ladygaga we live in Madrid, you never play here. In Oct we went to Copenhagen. You postponed the gig. We booked flights again for Feb. Now you cancel. I understand you’re ill, but we’ve spent so much money and for nothing. Refund us the flights that can’t be cancelled? €220 — Simon Kocinski (@Skocinski7) February 3, 2018

I know @ladygaga can’t help the reasons behind cancelling the tour (again) but the tour should of never of been a thing if it’s this bad. Or should of stayed cancelled after first cancellation. So unfair that birmingham got to go ???? #salty #jealous #joanneworldtourlondon — Jay Alexander (@Jay_Alex91) February 3, 2018

Lady Gaga has been very vocal about her fibromyalgia. The chronic disorder, which causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, fatigue, and memory and mood issues, was detailed last year in Lady Gaga’s Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, in which the singer talked openly about it as she received treatment on her shoulder. Lady Gaga has also connected with fans who suffer from fibromyalgia.

Lady Gaga’s “Joanne World Tour” began on August 1, 2017, in Canada and was scheduled to conclude on Feb. 23 in Berlin, Germany.