Lady Gaga Fans Livid Over Her Decision To Cancel Tour Dates Due To Fibromyalgia Pain

The pop superstar has once again canceled European tour dates due to a chronic medical condition.

Lady Gaga fans are speaking out after the singer’s announcement that she is not able to complete her “Joanne World Tour.” Gaga posted the devastating news to social media, telling fans that she has decided to cancel the final 10 shows on the European leg of her tour. According to People, Lady Gaga has canceled her tour and is under the care of a doctor as she struggles with the chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia. This is the second time in less than six months that Lady Gaga has canceled her shows in some of the U.K. cities.

In a statement posted to social media, Lady Gaga said she is “devastated” by the decision to cancel her “Joanne World Tour.” The 31-year-old music superstar promised fans in the canceled European cities that she will be back but explained that for now, she needs to put herself first.

“Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” a statement from Lady Gaga’s management team read.

“Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road. She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently. She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come.”

Most Lady Gaga fans have been supportive of her decision to cancel her remaining “Joanne World Tour” dates. Fans in cities including London, Paris, and Berlin took to social media to express sadness that they will not get to see Lady Gaga live but agreed that her health must come first.

But other fans expressed anger over the fact that Lady Gaga “canceled” them yet again. Some fans said the tour should never have been scheduled if Gaga’s medical issues are so bad. In addition, many fans who made expensive travel arrangments to Lady Gaga’s now-canceled concert cities expressed outrage over lost money due to flights and hotels they can’t cancel now.

Lady Gaga has been very vocal about her fibromyalgia. The chronic disorder, which causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, fatigue, and memory and mood issues, was detailed last year in Lady Gaga’s Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, in which the singer talked openly about it as she received treatment on her shoulder. Lady Gaga has also connected with fans who suffer from fibromyalgia.

Lady Gaga’s “Joanne World Tour” began on August 1, 2017, in Canada and was scheduled to conclude on Feb. 23 in Berlin, Germany.