‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Marc Anthony Samuel Teases Felix’s Return, Plus Other Cast Comebacks

After being away for months, Felix is returning to Port Charles. Marc Anthony Samuel shared the good news on Instagram. General Hospital spoilers tease that more scenes with him are in the works.

Fans Hope Felix Will Stick Around

Samuel posted a photo of himself, which showed that he is back on the set of General Hospital. In the caption, he wrote, “Time for a work trip to see my Port Charles family.”

Fans are pleased to hear the news and told Samuel it is about time for him to return. They hope Felix will now appear on a regular basis.

“So excited you are going back!!! Love watching you and miss the character of Felix!” one commented.

“I hope longer than a show or two!!!” another fan added.

There are no further details yet about his new stint or if he will be around longer for a storyline. Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that maybe there will be a followup on his friendship with Stella (Vernee Watson). They had a couple of cute scenes the last time Felix was around. Regardless, General Hospital viewers can expect fun while Felix is in town.

More Recurring Casts Coming Back

As the Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) twin mystery is winding down, the show is shifting to other storylines and other characters. General Hospital seems to be trying to bring back some recurring characters into the mix.

Robin (Kimberly McCullough) will be back next week for Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) funeral. Nathan died last week as Paevey decided to leave the daytime soap. Robin was last seen on Dec. 8, 2017, in a scene with Jason.

Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpy) is coming home this month as well after a year of being away. According to Soaps.com, Sarpy is already back on the GH set taping her new scenes.

Perry Shen revealed his quick visit to General Hospital to reprise his role as Brad Cooper. He was last seen in Port Charles in May 2017. Shen posted a video on Instagram, teasing fans about his return.

“Discharged from the hospital. But with a ‘clean bill of health’? Not so much,” he wrote.

General Hospital has recast Mike Corbin, the father of Sonny Corinthos. Max Gail will take over the role that was previously played by Ron Hale in 2010.

Stay tuned for more updates. General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.