Mark Salling Last Video Surfaces Showing The Actor Agitated While Buying Cigarettes

A Video Has Surfaced Of Mark Salling At A Convenience Store 24 Hours Before His Body Was Found

A video has surfaced of the last hours of Mark Salling shortly before he committed suicide by hanging in a local Los Angeles park. Salling can be seen courtesy of Daily Mail buying cigarettes and shuffling around a convenience store in long sleeves and long pants to presumably hide his ankle monitor and flip-flops. Within 24 hours of the video of Salling at the shop, he was found dead from asphyxia, hanging from a tree near an equestrian center.

The LAPD said that Mark Salling was found by accident, as they were in the remote park for another matter when they saw his car. A friend of Salling had gone into the local Foothills police station to file a missing person report with police because they feared for his welfare. When police ran the tags of the car in the park, they came up as belonging to Salling, a missing person. After further inspection, the police reportedly found Salling hanging from a tree.

Michael J. Proctor, a lawyer for Mark Salling released a statement to the press confirming his death.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

The LAPD said that Salling did not leave a suicide note.

Mark Salling Appeared To Be Agitated As He Bought A Pack Of Cigarettes

Workers in the local convenience store said that Mark Salling looked out of it like he was on “a different planet” according to Hollywood Life. The employee working check out said that Salling was “agitated” and in the store to buy cigarettes. She said he didn’t say much.

“He seemed agitated, not really there, you could tell he was depressed or something, he asked for Marlboro Lights but didn’t say thanks.”

Mark Salling was seen at the store at 12:40 p.m. on video in Sunland, C.A. on January 29th and pronounced dead on January 30th at 9:00 a.m. In the last image, Mark Salling appears heavier sporting a full beard. In the last still image of Mark Salling, he’s heading out of the convenience store carrying a large bottle of Sprite in one hand and his cell phone and a pack of cigarettes in the other.

Mark Salling Looked Unkempt In The Last Still Of Him Before His Suicide

Daily Mail said that the Mark Salling, who was once well-dressed and well-groomed now looked scruffy and “twitchy.” Mark Salling’s beard was said to be untidy and he appeared pale.

Mark Salling was 35 at the time of his death and just over a month away from his sentencing on child pornography charges for which he was facing four to seven years in a federal prison for possessing over 50k images of children under the age of ten involved in sex acts with adults.

The body of Mark Salling was found by the riverbed of Big Tujunga Creek near the Starwood Riding club, an equestrian facility.