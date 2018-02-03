Lady Gaga Cancels European Tour Due To ‘Severe Pain’

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga released her fifth studio album titled “Joanne” in October 2016, which is a mix of country and pop genres. Named after her late aunt, the album quickly topped on the Billboard chart. The 31-year-old singer started a world tour in August 2017 and the final 10 dates of her European tour have been set. However, the Grammy-winning singer canceled the world tour due to a medical condition.

On Twitter and Instagram, Lady Gaga and her management division, Live Nation Entertainment, announced today that she is canceling her “Joanne” European leg due to “severe pain.” In a statement, her camp said the “Just Dance” singer made the “tough decision” even though her medical team has been taking care of her. The statement continued to say that medical professionals are closely monitoring her to ensure her performances in the future. Fans who have purchased tickets can get refunds starting February 6 from the point of purchase.

Lady Gaga quickly apologized for canceling the rest of her “Joanne World Tour” but promised that she will be back as soon as she is well enough. She understands that her European fans have waited patiently to see her live but said that this is beyond her control. According to the BBC, the singer-songwriter is suffering from fibromyalgia, a condition that causes pain in the entire body.

“I’m so devastated. I don’t know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control.”

The Manhattan native went on to say that although she is devastated that she had to cancel her European tour, she feels that she is “not standing by the words or meaning of her music” if she didn’t do it. The “Poker Face” singer mentioned the cities London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin, and Rio, telling them that she will be back soon. She added that her medical team is standing by her decision but mentioned that she is at home recovering.

Lady Gaga (née Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) is often criticized for her provocative work while experimenting with new ideas and images throughout her entire career. In spite of criticism, the singer-songwriter took the world by storm and continued to soar high in the world of music. She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, earning her six Grammy Awards, Guinness World Records, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and more.

Lady Gaga was born to Italian and French Canadian roots.