‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Mon. Feb. 5: Griffin’s Guilt, Franco Doubts, Sam Warns Drew, Nelle Schemes

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, February 5, reveal that Port Charles residents are still dealing with the aftermath of Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) and Cesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) death. Perhaps nobody feels guiltier for Nathan passing away than Griffin (Matt Cohen). He feels that he let Nathan down when he couldn’t save his life, especially after everything Nathan had done for him.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Griffin will turn to Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and tell her how he feels responsible. Liz will reassure Griffin that nobody could have taken better care of Nathan than he did. Griffin had the personal motivation and the experience to want to save Nathan. She will tell him that sometimes doctors lose patients and there is nothing you can do about it. Hopefully, her faith in him will help to restore Griffin’s faith in his skill sets.

Just because Faison is dead, it doesn’t mean that Drew (Billy Miller) has stopped searching for answers. Viewers will recall that Andre (Anthony Montgomery) gave Anna (Finola Hughes) an ornamental disco ball as a parting gift. After some time, they discovered that the disco ball contained all of Drew’s memories, according to Soap Hub. General Hospital spoilers for Monday, February 5 suggest that Drew may want to have his memories back as Sam (Kelly Monaco) will warn Drew that he doesn’t know the risk involved of what he is currently pursuing. It sounds as if Drew may want to have his memories restored, while his wife is scared that the procedure may open Pandora ‘s Box.

Franco (Roger Howarth) is still trying to get over the evil horrors of Faison. He will have a heart-to-heart with Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and express his concerns that he could also be capable of that kind of evil. In fact, he is so scared of hurting the people he loves that the General Hospital spoilers for Monday, February 5, tease that Franco will want to leave town and will even consider leaving Liz because he thinks she is better off without him. Luckily, Kevin will be able to reason with Franco and show him how much he has changed and how much good he has already accomplished.

General Hospital spoilers for February sweeps teased that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is getting ready for an all-out war with Carly (Laura Wright), according to Inquisitr. Nelle is determined to bring her unborn child’s grandmother to her knees and she is willing to resort to underhanded tactics to get her way. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveals that Nelle will talk to Ava (Maura West) on Monday, February 5. Nelle will try to convince Ava that if they stick to their plan, Carly will become a non-issue for both of them. In the meantime, Carly will also be complaining about Nelle to Michael (Chad Duell). Carly will renew her bid that Nelle is not fit to be a mother and should not play a role in her child’s life.