Archeologists Unearth 2,000-Year-Old Tomb In Nanchang, East China

Chinese archeologists have finished the excavation of a 2,000-year-old tomb in Nanchang city, the capital of Jiangxi province in east China. According to the team, this tomb dates back to the Eastern Han Dynasty era (25 A.D. – 220 A.D.) and is one of the 11 tombs that were discovered at a construction site in Nanchang last year.

The tomb is 4 meters long and 4 meters wide, according to Xinhua News. Yang Jun, the head of the archeological team, revealed that the tomb, made of bricks and wood, was built to bury a woman and five children, aged five to 14. Remains of no adult male were found at this tomb, and this is quite surprising, according to Yang.

The team has recovered a large number of artifacts, including coins, textiles, and lacquered containers from this tomb, which enabled them to determine the correct age of the structure.

In the past few years, several ancient cemeteries have been found in the Nanchang area. In 2015, a cemetery of Haihunhou tombs, dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C. – 25 A.D.) period, was discovered in a village near Nanchang. Archeologists described this cemetery as the most complete and best preserved Western Han Dynasty cemetery ever found in China. It consisted of an entrance pathway leading to the central coffin room, as well as a winding corridor and a horse and chariot room.

2,000-year-old tomb uncovered in E China

The main tomb at this cemetery was suspected to be that of Liu He, the Marquis of Haihun, as reported by Chinascenic.com. When the inner coffin of the tomb was opened, it revealed a seal with “Liu He” inscribed on it. This seal, along with the relics of gold ware, lacquerware, and silk recovered from the tomb, helped researchers to confirm that it was indeed the tomb of Liu He.

What did thousands-year-old toy look like? Relics from No.5 tomb of the Marquis of Haihun site supposed to be toys of tomb owner, eldest son of Marquis of Haihun

The cemetery of Haihunhou tombs is spread in an area of approximately 46,000 square meters and has nine tombs in total. So far, archeologists have unearthed approximately 10 tons of bronze coins and approximately 10,000 artifacts, including bamboo slips, wood tablets, jade articles, chimes, and terracotta figurines from this site. According to experts, these artifacts demonstrate the lavish lifestyle of the Western Han rulers.

This site is also believed to be the ancient capital of the Haihun Kingdom.