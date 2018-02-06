Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Thrilled With Eagles Victory

Bridget Moynahan surprised her Twitter followers with her overly enthusiastic praise for Sunday’s Super Bowl-winning team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dude @Eagles are looking strong. Where do you see this going? #superbowl — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 5, 2018

But the praise wasn’t just directed at the team. She also tweeted her admiration for Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles.

The 46-year-old actress, known for her roles in Coyote Ugly, Serendipity, I, Robot, and who is currently starring as assistant district attorney Erin Reagan in CBS’s police drama Blue Bloods, dated New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for three years. She and Brady have a 10-year-old son, John.

They started the relationship in 2004 and broke up in December 2006. Shortly after, Brady began dating Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he met through a mutual friend. In February 2007, People reported that Moynahan had told New York Post columnist Liz Smith she was three months pregnant with Brady’s baby.

According to People, Bündchen was so shocked and upset by the news that she considered leaving Brady, whom she had just started dating. “So, then I felt like I didn’t know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, ‘Do I just run away?'” Gisele told Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning.

Eventually, Bündchen decided her relationship with Brady was worth saving. He proposed on Christmas Eve of 2008 on a private jet, complete with four dozen roses and champagne. Gisele and Tom were married on February 26, 2009, in a private Catholic ceremony in Santa Monica, California; then celebrated by hosting a small gathering at their Brentwood home. They currently have two children, Benjamin and Victoria.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

For her part, Moynahan gave birth to Tom Brady’s child on August 22, 2007, in Santa Monica. People reported Bridget found the prospect of being a single mom daunting, and when she entered her house holding Baby John in her arms for the first time, she felt frightened and started sobbing. But the support of family and close friends like Will Smith, who was her co-star in I, Robot, helped her get through the difficult moment.

In 2015, Moynahan married New York businessman Andrew Frankel, according to a Heavy report.

John is close to his father and siblings. Tom, Gisele, and Bridget have made sure that the children develop a close bond, and John is always welcome at Brady’s home.

“I think, now, eight years later, I couldn’t have asked for a sweeter bonus child,” Bündchen told People in December 2015.