Blac Chyna Thinks Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day Gift Is A ‘Mean Stunt,’ Calls Her A ‘Cruel Bully’ [Rumors]

Blac Chyna may have received a giant heart from Kim Kardashian, but there is definitely no love between them. The aspiring rapper, who was on the reality star’s “haters” list, is reportedly not happy about getting the Valentine’s Day gift, calling the act a “mean stunt.”

According to Radar Online, Rob Kardashian’s baby mama was offended when Kim’s shady gift was delivered to her doorsteps. Apparently, the 29-year-old mother of two was not expecting something like this from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

A source told the webloid that Blac Chyna considered the gift stupid and thought Kim pulled a “mean stunt” just to get attention. The same source added that the voluptuous beauty initially thought the package was a bomb and even feared for her life.

“Chyna wanted to call Rob and go over and confront Kim, but she didn’t.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Blac Chyna was totally pissed when she received Kim Kardashian’s shady Valentine’s Day gift. The Lashed Bar owner, who was tight-lipped when asked about the chocolate heart, allegedly called the KKW Beauty owner a “very cruel, huge bully.”

She also accused the reality star of purposely using “Mean Girls” tactics to promote her new product.

Ok ✍???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 26, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

An insider told the webloid that Blac Chyna was surprised Kim would do such a thing, especially since she’s Dream’s aunt. What’s more, she allegedly doesn’t understand why she was labeled a “hater” when she’s “never tarnished” Kim’s image.

This is despite the fact that Blac Chyna has dragged Kim in multiple lawsuits in the past.

It can be recalled that Kim Kardashian recently made headlines for sending Valentine’s Day gifts to a number of people, including those she considered her haters.

The reality star reportedly sent the gifts to Pink, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chloe Grace Moretz, Wendy Williams, Bette Midler, Sharon Osbourne, Taylor Swift, and Blac Chyna. Other recipients include her close friends and family members.

Kim’s Valentine’s Day gift boxes include a giant chocolate heart and a KKW hammer to smash it open. The reality star’s latest product can be seen inside, with candy hearts surrounding it.

The heart-shaped and colorful perfume is part of Kim Kardashian’s limited-edition line, which includes BFF, BAE, and Ride or Die.