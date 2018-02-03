Horror Movies On Netflix And VOD: Three Must-Watch Horror Movies From 2017 That Were Overlooked

If you’re looking for the best horror movies from 2017, there are a handful available on Netflix and VOD that were overlooked. The horror movies from 2017 listed below received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike, and they are new to either Netflix or VOD.

A Dark Song

Hoping to contact her dead son, Sophia (Catherine Walker) and an occultist, Joseph (Steve Oram), retreat to a secluded house to partake in rituals of dark magic. The pair hoped to contact the dead, but they contacted something far worse.

From IFC Midnight comes one of the darkest horror movies of 2017, and one of the most unique films on Netflix. Though horror movies containing black magic are nothing new, writer and director Liam Gavin certainly tells an original story in A Dark Song.

The characters have great depth with complex emotions, and Oram and Walker portray the complexities brilliantly. There are scenes in this movie that are unnerving. Often, horror movies involving otherworldly beings and magic can come off as silly, but A Dark Song feels dramatically real. This horror flick is likely to have audiences glued to the screen until the end, and the ending is as unique as the journey that took us there.

IFC Midnight

Killing Ground

In one of the most brutal horror movies on Netflix, a couple, Sam (Harriet Dyer) and Ian (Ian Meadows), take a weekend trip that turns into a fight for survival against a pair of ruthless killers.

Killing Ground is raw, unsettling, brutally realistic, and littered with nail-biting suspense that will have Netflix audiences on the edge of their seat. With its realistic depiction of violence and horrific acts, this movie may be too disturbing for some viewers. But avid horror fans are likely to enjoy this film that sticks to the skin long after the credits.

The movie co-stars Tiarnie Coupland as Em, and she gives a standout performance as a young woman being tormented by the vicious killers; when Em is scared, audiences are likely to be as well. Aaron Glenane (as Chook) and Aaron Pedersen (as German) portray the twisted murderers, and they are, at times, absolutely scary.

Killing Ground feels like Deliverance mixed with The Strangers, but the film’s strength certainly stands on its own. Dyer and Meadows give solid performances, and their characters feel real and relatable. The movie moves along at a nice pace, and it doesn’t take long for the terror to begin.

From beginning to end, Killing Ground is a superb horror film. If you enjoy white-knuckle horror movies, then look no further than this Netflix gem.

Tragedy Girls

New to major VOD platforms like iTunes and Amazon, Tragedy Girls is an irreverent horror-comedy that had a limited release in theaters in late 2017. Masterfully directed by Tyler McIntire, the film features an ensemble cast: Alexandra Shipp, Brianna Hildebrand, Josh Hutcherson, Craig Robinson, and Kevin Durand.

Tragedy Girls plays like a satire of the horror genre, and it also works as social commentary on social media, and those who have a need to become internet famous. With a score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the site provides the premise for one of the best horror movies of 2017.

“Best friends Sadie and McKayla are on a mission to boost their social media fandom as amateur crime reporters hot on the trail of a deranged local serial killer. After they manage to capture the killer and secretly hold him hostage, they realize the best way to get scoops on future victims would be to, you know, murder people themselves.”

With superb onscreen chemistry, Alexandra Shipp (McKayla) and Brianna Hildebrand (Sadie) are a riot. The talented duo supplies numerous laugh-out-loud moments, and per his usual, Robinson is also charming and funny. But this is a slasher horror flick, so, it has plenty of gore and suspense alongside the laughs. If you enjoy witty horror films that poke fun at genre tropes — movies like Scream, You’re Next, and Cabin in the Woods— then Tragedy Girls is a must-watch.

Gunpowder & Sky

From A Dark Song to Tragedy Girls, some of the best horror movies of 2017 are new to Netflix and VOD.