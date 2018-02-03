Doug Hutchison On Courtney Stodden’s Public Breakdown, ‘She’s Addicted To Fame’

Doug Hutchison doesn’t believe that his fame-addicted 23-year-old wife, Courtney Stodden, really wants to get back with him. Hutchison revealed that Courtney is planning to move into her new boyfriend, Chris Sheng’s $10,000-a-month Hollywood mansion.

Earlier this month, Stodden took to her Instagram account to post a video in which she publicly pleaded for a reconciliation with her husband of six years, 57-year-old Doug Hutchison. Courtney’s pleas have come one week before the once controversial couple’s divorce is finalized, according to People magazine.

“I need this man back in my life. I need him to come help me. I need him to want our marriage to work. He’s been my only solid rock. Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love.”

While reminiscing about their happier times, Stodden shared an old photo from their 2011 nuptials, which made headlines due to Stodden marrying Hutchison when she was 16-years-old and the actor was 51-years-old. Doug said he was shocked, hurt, and left confused after reading the post.

“I have been left so confused and hurt. I am actually distraught by this. I cannot understand why Courtney posted that message on social media.”

#datenight A post shared by Chris Sheng (@thechrissheng) on Jan 24, 2018 at 10:39pm PST

The couple lived together for some time until Doug moved to Michigan and the two decided to officially split and move apart.

Hutchison said the couple decided to split because Stodden wanted to see other men, according to Fox News. It was also reported that Stodden celebrated her split from Hutchison with a Las Vegas divorce party.

However, People magazine reported that Doug and Courtney officially called it quits months after Stodden suffered a miscarriage in 2016. According to Stodden, the miscarriage “deeply” affected their marriage.

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison during happier times. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Previously, the Celebrity Big Brother alum and Hutchison separated back in 2013 but reconciled nine months later.

Hutchison said that he doesn’t understand Stodden’s sudden cry to get back together, especially since the model had been linked to other men since their split.

Surprisingly, Hutchinson said that he begged Courtney to move to Michigan.

“I still begged her to come to Michigan and work on our marriage, and she wouldn’t. And that spoke volumes to me.”

This is truth. Feelings. Not fake pictures and delusional happiness on social pic.twitter.com/NcbuxGlUez — Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) December 30, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, soon after Courtney’s public pleas for reconciliation, Hutchison said that Courtney changed her mind.

“Then she changed her mind again. Ultimately I want her to be happy first and foremost. I love her with all my heart, we are soulmates and I will always love her.”

Hutchison admitted that being married to Courtney was difficult.

“I don’t think even Superman could be married to that woman.”

According to Hutchison, he said that Courtney doesn’t really love Chris Sheng.

“He is in for a huge and painful loss. Court has told me she is not in love with him.”

According to Fox News, Stodden told her ex-husband that Sheng gave Courtney an allowance of $10,000 a month to live in a mansion in Hollywood.

“The thing is she doesn’t have any money, and he started paying her rent, and she really wants to stay in Hollywood. She is addicted to fame… She has been telling me all along she feels caught in the middle and still loves me, even though we are getting divorced.”

Nonetheless, Hutchison said Courtney Stodden will always have a place in his heart.

“Ultimately I want her to be happy first and foremost. I love her with all my heart, we are soulmates and I will always love her.”

Stodden, who is on medication for her mental health disorder, feels that she can no longer rely on Hutchison for support and has since turned to music to lift her spirits.