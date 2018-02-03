Kristen Bell’s Bikini In Turks And Caicos Has Fans Asking The Same Question — Where Did She Get It?

Kristen Bell is enjoying some vacation time in the Turks and Caicos. On Friday she posted a photo of her on the beautiful beach in a cap-sleeve bikini that has fans asking her the same question in the comments — they want to know where she got the bikini!

In the image seen below, the Good Place star is sitting in a beach chair with her back to the water. She’s wearing a two-piece swimsuit with a yellow floral design and green background. Many of her 5.2 million followers were impressed with her beach body; however, there were a few questions — with one being the most pressing. A few asked Kristen why her back was to the water instead of looking out at the water. More than likely it had to do with the sun or wind. In reviewing the comment section, an overwhelming number of users wanted to know where they could buy the same bikini.

Hello Giggles managed to track down where people can buy Kristen Bell’s popular cap-sleeve bikini. The fashion piece is a Montce Swim Saffron Floral Cabana Suit. A photo from the swimwear company’s Instagram page is below the image of Bell.

The retro bikini will put you back $198 for the top and $114 for the bottom, according to the order page.

Among some of the many bikini trends for 2018, sleeves rank among them. Kristen Bell’s bikini has cap sleeves, but there are several different types of sleeves designed on swimwear aimed to make it more comfortable, secure, and dressy. As Pop Sugar reports, frilled sleeves are one of the styles that are in this year. Swimwear is more versatile than ever now and is inclusive of various body types. Another great thing about the new styles of bikinis and swimsuits is the fact that a woman can look sensational in them without being too revealing. The bikini Kristen is wearing shows off her amazing body, but isn’t cheeky or in danger of falling off — something a large number of celebrities tend to favor. It goes to show that sometimes less is more. It’s pretty hard to go wrong with a classy style as gorgeous as this bikini!