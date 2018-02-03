Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Defends Tom Brady For Kissing His 11-Year-Old Son On The Lips

Tom Brady suffered backlash following a clip from his Facebook documentary series, Tom vs. Time, that went viral, showing his 11-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan kissing him on the lips. The New England Patriots quarterback was getting a massage on a table when his son Jack walked in, asking for his fantasy football standings. The 40-year-old NFL star then asked the boy what he gets, and Jack leaned over and kissed his dad on the lips. When the young boy was about to leave the room, his dad teased that the kiss was just like a peck that prompted Jack to go back and kiss him again, but longer this time. However, people weren’t having it, but his wife, Gisele Bundchen, reportedly defends her husband.

An insider recently told Hollywood Life that Giselle Bundchen is bothered by the outrage that people brought over the kiss that Brady shared with his son. The supermodel wonders why people focus negativity on it, especially that the kiss was just a cute moment between a father and son. She said that there was nothing wrong with it and doesn’t take it seriously simply because “it is not a big deal.” It’s just that people are overthinking.

“The outrage that people have over the kiss bugs Gisele only because people are focusing negativity on it. She knows that it was the most innocent thing ever and will not add any fuel to the fire.”

Gisele Bundchen went on to say that Brady is a great dad and the kiss he shared with his son was the “most innocent thing ever.” The young boy is the NFL star’s son with his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The Brazilian model always shares family photos on Instagram, proving to everyone that they are a happy family. She shares two kids with the quarterback, a son born in 2009 and a daughter born in 2012.

Recently, Brady cut off an interview with radio host Alex Reimer during Kirk & Callahan Show when the latter called his daughter an “annoying little pissant.” The MVP Awardee said that it was too disappointing to hear, and his daughter or any other kids don’t deserve such rough comments from the host. Reimer has been suspended indefinitely following the altercation, reports WEEI.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen started dating in 2006 after a friend set them up for a blind date. They were married in 2009.