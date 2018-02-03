‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Javi Marroquin Makes Nice With Ex, Kailyn Lowry, After Briana DeJesus Plastic Surgery Drama

Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry seem to be making nice since Marroquin and Briana DeJesus broke up. Marroquin tweeted that his relationship with the mother of his child, Lincoln, should have been his priority and apologized to her.

“At the end of the day, a good relationship with my son’s mother will make Lincoln the happiest. I lost sight of that. This trip made me realize that and I’ve apologized to kail for my actions,” Marroquin tweeted on Friday, February 2. According to Us Weekly, Kailyn retweeted his apology. But she had previously stirred up some drama by claiming she had some “tea” to share with her followers about her ex-husband.

As Radar Online reports, Javi Marroquin visited Miami recently to offer moral support to his ex-girlfriend, DeJesus, because she was getting some plastic surgery done. But the trip did not go as planned. Briana’s “baby daddy” was also there, which made things awkward. Marroquin later expressed that he regretted going to Miami.

“I should have never went. I should’ve went to L.A. like I was supposed to. We broke up for a reason and yesterday reassure (sic) me that,” he told Radar Online.

As Us Weekly notes, Javi and Briana broke up earlier in January. Kailyn and Lowry discussed the breakup on an episode of her podcast, Coffe Convos. DeJesus was not happy about the fact that the former couple talked about her publicly and she ranted about it on Twitter.

One of the reasons that Marroquin and DeJesus broke up was because of Briana’s decision to have plastic surgery. That’s according to an exclusive statement that DeJesus gave to Blasting News. Apparently, Marroquin thought that her decision to have the surgery would make him “look bad” at work. It’s easy to wonder why Marroquin would go to Miami to be there for her during the surgery if he was originally against it.

The second reason that Briana gave for the breakup seems more plausible, namely that she and Javi are at different points in their lives and wanted different things from the relationship. DeJesus says that Marroquin wanted a wife, but that she didn’t want to “rush” things. She ended the statement by saying that she regretted that the relationship ended and that she had no hard feelings for Javi and that she “wishes him the best.”

Javi confirmed they were dating in October, 2017, in a statement to People Magazine. This came after the pair started posting cute pictures of themselves together on social media.