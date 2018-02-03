NBA Trade Rumors: Magic’s Aaron Gordon Being Considered As Trade Option

With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, the Orlando Magic are said to be exploring the value Aaron Gordon could bring back on the trade market. It was indicated back in early January that the Magic were looking at all of the options available to them for trades in order to try to jumpstart their team and prevent yet another dismal season. Right now, the team is even considering options for Aaron Gordon, although that could be premature.

On Friday, Adam Wells of Bleacher Report reported that the Magic president Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond are “quietly gauging” what Gordon might bring in terms of trade value. The Orlando star becomes a restricted free agent this summer so the Magic may be exploring their options ahead of that as they continue to struggle in the Eastern Conference.

Aaron Gordon has been with the Orlando Magic ever since becoming the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Gordon was previously considered a dunker as he was becoming a regular in the annual Slam Dunk Contest lineup but has now blossomed into a player that teams will have interest in. In his latest season, he’s putting up his best numbers with a team-leading 18.4 points per game as well as 8.3 rebounds per contest. Gordon will also try his hand at the dunk contest once again, taking on former Magic teammate Victor Oladipo.

The Magic trading Aaron Gordon to another team would be a surprising move. However, it wouldn’t be the first time that a star player has slipped away from the Orlando Magic. The team previously had Oladipo as a rookie, but he was eventually traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a season in OKC with Russell Westbrook, Oladipo was traded to the Indiana Pacers where he has now become an NBA All-Star this season for the first time in his career. Based on Aaron Gordon’s improved numbers he could be heading in a similar direction.

The NBA trade deadline will arrive on Thursday, February 8. It’s highly unlikely that Gordon will be in a new uniform, but it’s also possible that Orlando will feel desperate enough to rebuild their roster in a different direction if they find he can fetch enough value. In what looks to be their eighth-straight losing season, the fans will certainly be wanting better basketball in Orlando. If anything, the Magic can evaluate where they stand with Gordon in terms of not letting him walk away for nothing in exchange.