Nathalie Emmanuel Shares Makeup-Free Photo And ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Love It

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel posted a makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram recently and fans are loving it. The 28-year-old showed off her natural beauty to her 2.8 million Instagram followers. As Insider reports, the photo made news due to the overwhelming response to it. Compared to other posts on her account, this one garnered 268,000 likes and 2,096 comments.

“This is my face,” she posted and included the hashtags, “#myface #asitis #closeup.”

The British beauty sometimes wears very minimal makeup in her photos on social media, which reveal a natural look. None of them have been as makeup-free as this image, however. She’s allowing her fans to see what her face looks like without any cosmetics. Nathalie is confident enough to show this side of herself to the public and they appreciate what they see.

It’s the new trend for Hollywood actresses to reveal themselves on social media without makeup. The concept has a powerful impact because it shows those who are often considered perfect have imperfections themselves — no matter how small they are. Everyone has them, but celebrities have teams of stylists ready to cover up any so-called flaws they have. It’s a real treat for fans to see how their favorite stars look makeup-free. Moreover, they find it inspiring.

“You are perfect,” a fan commented.

“Naturally stunning. Love it!!” another wrote.

“This is lovely! You look wonderful!” a follower praised.

“Congrats for this pic without make-up and thank you!” added an admirer.

Other photos on Nathalie Emmanuel’s Instagram page show her wearing neutral eye makeup with bold lipstick colors, such as purple, blue, and bright red.

Emmanuel is best known for her role on Game of Thrones, but she’s also famous for appearing in the Fast and Furious movie franchise. In Style published a report in April, 2015, when she was about to star in Furious 7. As the magazine pointed out in its behind-the-scenes feature, Nathalie loves statement fashion. She posed in the bold primary colors for the article, which featured designs by Louis Vuitton and Lavin. She wore statement sneakers by Chanel and Burberry Prorsum as well.

When it comes to her natural hair, she told Byrdie last summer that she embraces the fact that it’s one of the first things people notice about her. She’s “happy about that, because I think we’ve all gotten so used to women straightening and changing their natural hair.” Nathalie explained that when she was in primary school, her natural hair wasn’t really allowed to be seen. The reason she was told had to do with it being “unsafe.” It was usually slicked down or braided, she said. It was “hidden away.”

Although Nathalie Emmanuel is proud of what she was born with and isn’t afraid to embrace it, she realizes a lot of women find themselves in the same position she was once in. The preference to straighten or chemically treat hair is something she understands, but doesn’t want to see people “trapped” by it.