Melania Trump Wears Red Coat Like A Cape, Carries Quilted Red Bag Arriving With Barron, POTUS In Palm Beach

First Lady Melania Trump has reappeared in public, days after Melania wore an off-white pantsuit to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, as reported by the Inquisitr. On Friday, February 2, Melania was photographed wearing a red coat like a cape draped over her shoulders as she exited Air Force One with President Trump.

Melania and Donald were on their way from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach en route to Mar-a-Lago, where they plan to spend the weekend. As reported by Linda Feldmann, a Washington bureau chief and White House/politics correspondent at Christian Science Monitor, Melania, Donald, and Barron Trump all left Air Force One together at 7:04 p.m., with Barron wearing white. Barron appeared to don a white polo shirt and off-white pants, as seen in the photo below. The reporter described Melania’s coat as a red cape, but upon closer inspection of photos like the one above, it appears Melania has slung a red coat over her shoulders like a cape, as she has done on several occasions.

Melania Trump wears red coat and Barron Trump wears white upon arriving in Palm Beach. Carolyn Kaster / AP Images

When Melania accepted the White House Christmas Tree with Barron, she gained attention for slinging her coat over her shoulders like a cape. With the temperature down in Palm Beach “a balmy 71 degrees,” Linda noted, Mrs. Trump was likely warm enough without a need to wear the red coat like normal, after departing D.C.’s colder weather, which dropped to 22 degrees by 7:51 p.m. ET.

By the time Trump’s motorcade arrived at Mar-a-Lago, reports Feldmann, it was 7:17 p.m., and the Trumps had already passed Trump supporters and detractors holding all sorts of signs that read everything from “Don’t tread on me” to “In Trump we trust.” Linda noted that the “Trump Box Mobile” was also there.

My personal fave-Trump Box/Trump Vagina Mobile. They drove it all over PB yelling racial slurs on a megaphone pic.twitter.com/W2K2P0knnO — Betsy Riot Florida (@BetsyRiotFL) January 21, 2018

Melania’s bag appeared to be a large quilted tote, also in a vibrant and matching red color, although the bag was largely shielded by Mrs. Trump’s coat. Barron’s white tennis shoes completed his white and off-white outfit, as Melania appeared to wear her favorite red-bottomed Christian Louboutin high heels in black or blue as she disembarked from the plane.