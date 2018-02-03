Beth Chapman Shares Touching Message To Husband Dog On His 65th Birthday

Duane “Dog” Chapman is 65-years-old today, and his wife, Beth Chapman, penned a touching post to celebrate his big day.

Beth shared a photo honoring her loving husband today, which Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are gushing over. The new photo shows a very happy Dog and Beth together, with Beth looking especially stunning.

“Happy Birthday To My Big Daddy,” she began her lengthy post, “65 never looked so good.”

Beth went on to explain in detail what a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, and leader Dog is, and wished him the happiest of birthdays. She then admitted that no one could love him more than her, and hoped friends and family would share familiar sentiments with him today.

She hashtagged her photo with “#dogandbeth” and “#birthdayboy,” while adding paw print emojis.

In under two hours, the post garnered over 10,000 likes and almost a thousand comments. Fans began to fill the comment section with their own “Happy Birthday” wishes for Dog, fit with plenty of balloons, cake, and heart emojis. The photo has already become one of Beth’s most commented posts ever.

While some focused on Dog’s birthday, others noted how stunning Beth was in the new photo. She’s sporting a black V-neck tank top, with her blonde hair perfectly styled. Some even commented that it is the best Beth has ever looked.

“Looking good you two,” one fan remarked.

Fans are loving the photo of the Dog the Bounty Hunter stars, who haven’t been posting much together in the new year. The couple shared plenty of photos over the 2017 holidays, but stayed rather silent this January. As the Inquisitr reported Wednesday, the couple had shared their first solo-photo together of the new year, which fans had been wishing for.

Beth and Dog’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, was the first family member to like the photo, and there have not been any other public wishes from the Chapman family just yet.

Dog and Beth married on May 20, 2006, and are officially celebrating 12 years together as a married couple. The pair had been together long before they got married, and started their bail bond business in the late ’90s. Beth is 15 years his junior.