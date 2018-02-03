‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Fans React To Live Feed Sneak Peek Of ‘CBBUS’ Houseguests

The star-studded cast of U.S. Celebrity Big Brother entered their reality TV abode just a couple of days ago, and fans are clamoring to find out what is going on in the CBB US house. On Friday afternoon, CBS decided to give fans a sneak peek at the live feeds, which garnered mixed reactions from those who love the show. Many took to Twitter to express their delight or dismay at the abbreviated Big Brother: Celebrity Edition sneak peek, hoping more will come ahead of the official premiere.

It appears the BBCeleb live feed sneak peek began Friday afternoon about 2 p.m. Pacific Time and lasted around 10 or 15 minutes, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates. It appears that some people may have been confused as to whether this was a deliberate act on CBS’s part or whether there was some type of technical glitch or unintentional leak of live feeds that took place.

A twitter user tweeted that CBS announced there would be more live feeds popping up here and there, but surmised that the network was simply testing the CBB US feeds to ensure they are ready. Nonetheless, the tweet also described the live feed leak as “AWESOME.”

The fact that the live feed sneak peek occurred on a work day during the time many people are busy at their respective jobs raised the ire of a few fans. One fan took to her Twitter page and shaded CBS for giving fans “sneak peeks at live feeds” while most people were still at work. She asked, “That’s what we’re doing now?”

#CBBUS #BBCeleb CBS is saying there will be more look-ins. Probably just testing the feeds to get them ready. But it's AWESOME pic.twitter.com/JKMw41hSRU — M. Jennings (@RealFriscoKid) February 2, 2018

Oh so #CBBUS just gone give sneak peaks at live feeds while people still at work. That's what we're doing now? Ok ok pic.twitter.com/Hp542NW6hg — Cherise (@zakiyah4life18) February 2, 2018

Another Big Brother fan lamented that he was “working” while everyone else was watching the live feed sneak peek.

Yet another fan of the reality show franchise was a bit upset because he had heard a live feed sneak peek took place, but he was napping at the time. Despite this, he proclaimed “My body is ready #CBBUS.”

I took a nap and the feeds came on and I heard an ALL female alliance was happening. My body is ready #CBBUS — Matthew (@MergedIdol) February 2, 2018

All in all, the live feed leak made most fans excited and anxious for Celebrity Big Brother to premiere next week, which was probably the intention of CBS when it decided to broadcast the feeds ahead of the first episode. Some fans have even decided to keep the CBS All Access website open and active hoping that another live feed sneak peek will take place again.

In fact, CBS teased it will give fans another look inside the house via live feeds in a tweet.

If you missed the action in the Celebrity Big Brother house, don’t worry! This may happen again. Make sure to watch your feeds! #BBCeleb — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 2, 2018

Excited for #BBCeleb? Head to the live feeds NOW to sneak a peek at what's going down in the house. That's right, feeds are LIVE for a limited amount of time. Watch here: https://t.co/y8E3BeMn9V pic.twitter.com/91IdDsx6wv — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 2, 2018

An apt gif on Twitter seems to say it all when it comes to the anticipation most Big Brother fans have for CBB US live feeds to once again become active.

The cast of the first-ever U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother includes Omarosa Manigault; former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez; reality star Brandi Glanville; UFC legend Chuck Liddell; actor James Maslow; actress Keshia Knight Pulliam; Tony Award winner Marisa Jaret Winokur; singer Mark McGrath; basketball star Metta World Peace; TV personality Ross Mathews; and American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

