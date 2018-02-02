Jinger Duggar Pregnancy Rumors And Speculations Swirl As Fans Analyze Her Photos

Jinger Duggar Vuolo may have just announced her pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t have a million speculations surrounding it. Before Jinger announced that she and husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were expecting, fans dissected each and every one of her pictures to try and find a hint that the pair is having a baby. And now that fans know that they are, they have many speculations about what’s happening with her pregnancy.

The reality TV star recently posted her first “baby bump” photo with a picture of herself standing next to a chalkboard saying that her baby is now 15 weeks and the size of an apple.

The first theory about Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s pregnancy comes straight from that photo, as the word baby appears to have been erased several times and then written over. Some fans believe that this means the famous couple already know the sex of their baby but are waiting to reveal it. While 15 weeks is a bit early to know the sex of a baby, it isn’t totally impossible if Jinger had an early detection scan. Some believe they may have wanted to make the announcement earlier but then decided against it at the last moment.

The word “baby” being erased and written several times also makes some fans wonder if Jinger Duggar Vuolo is actually having twins. The pair may have written “twins” and then erased it after deciding not to make the announcement as well.

The twins theory seems to come up amongst any pregnant female Duggar. Fraternal twins do run in families and are typically on the mother’s side. Michelle Duggar, Jinger’s mother, gave birth to two sets of twins, so it isn’t unlikely that Jinger or one of her sisters will as well. However, many bet that if any Duggar is having twins, it is like Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, as her belly is particularly large.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy might also have a name for their child but are keeping that a secret as well. Fans aren’t sure if that is the case, as some of Jingers siblings have shared their child’s sex and name before he or she arrived.