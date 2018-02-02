‘RHONY’ Scandal: Ramona Singer Accused Of Swindling Bravo With Clothing Scheme

Ramona Singer has been accused of trying to defraud Bravo. Lisa Taubes, a woman who used to work for Singer, has waged some pretty heavy accusations against the Real Housewives of New York star. She claims that Ramona had her helping out in a clothing scheme meant to bilk a lot of money out of the network. She says that the RHONY star was billing Bravo for clothing that she either already owned or that she wasn’t planning to keep.

The shocking allegations against Ramona Singer were all part of a lawsuit filed by Taubes. She’s suing the RHONY star over a money dispute. Taubes claims that she worked for Ramona from January 2016 to December 2017. In that time, Singer’s former employee claims that she was getting shorted on her wages. In her lawsuit, she says that when she complained about the missing wages, that’s when she was fired.

As if that’s not bad enough, Lisa Taubes’ claims get even worse. The Blast reports that Taubes was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement and stay silent about the whole mess. Her refusal to sign turned into an alleged altercation with Ramona Singer where the RHONY star is accused of pushing Taubes before grabbing her purse and dumping it out in the lobby where the confrontation took place.

Lisa Taubes claims that when she was initially hired by Ramona Singer, the agreement is that she would commit 15 to 20 hours per week to their project for a flat fee of $4,000 per month according to People. According to the alleged agreement, Taubes was supposed to be compensated anytime she worked more than 20 hours in a week for Ramona.

Taubes claims that she was working more than 40 hours per week but that she never was paid anything additional. She also blasted the RHONY star, saying that Ramona Singer would call her at odd hours and that she was essentially on call. She complained that Singer had her doing all sorts of things that were never a part of her job description and she wasn’t being compensated fairly for all of the extra either.

Ramona Singer’s former employee went even farther to say that the RHONY star asked her to take part in a scheme that is both unethical and illegal. According to the lawsuit, Taubes claims that Singer would have her purchase expensive clothing for the filming of Real Housewives of New York. Then, after submitting receipts to Bravo for reimbursement, she claims that Singer would ask her to return the clothing and get a refund for the items. She also claims that Ramona asked her to submit receipts and ask for reimbursement for pieces that the reality star already owned using fake receipts.

So far, Ramona Singer has not responded to the accusations against her. It will be interesting to see if Bravo looks into the claims that the Real Housewives of New York star has been cheating them out of a lot of money.