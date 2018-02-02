Here’s When Brock Lesnar Will Return To WWE Television

At the Royal Rumble PPV, Brock Lesnar successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Kane. Unless something dramatic changes, it seems that The Beast Incarnate’s reign with the title will continue into WrestleMania 34. However, the WWE Universe wants to know when Brock Lesnar will return to Monday Night Raw to begin building what could be his final match for the company.

Almost everyone knows that Roman Reigns is expected to challenge The Beast for the WWE Universal Title in New Orleans. He hasn’t qualified for the Elimination Chamber match yet, but he will and he’s expected to win. Because WWE officials are waiting to officially reveal the rematch between Lesnar vs. Reigns until after the Elimination Chamber, Brock’s return to WWE programming is being delayed until after the PPV.

It’s being reported by Rajah that Lesnar isn’t scheduled to return to Raw until February 26, which also is the night after the Elimination Chamber. Once The Beast Incarnate does return to WWE television, WWE officials are planning a hard sell of his match with Roman Reigns, so he’s expected to be on Raw frequently heading into the grandest stage of them all. At WrestleMania 34, the plan is for him to finally drop the title.

Brock Lesnar is expected to lose the WWE Universal Title to Roman Reigns at ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

There are conflicting reports about Brock Lesnar’s status after the grandest stage of them all. While a ton of sources are claiming he’s done with the company after WrestleMania, some new rumors have come to light about Lesnar feuding with Bobby Lashley. With Ronda Rousey’s recent debut and Lashley returning to the company, 2018 seemed to be a golden opportunity for Lesnar to pursue career options outside of wrestling.

Recently, there have been rumors about him pursuing an acting career in Hollywood or possibly returning to UFC. There is no question that Lesnar could return to WWE for more matches, but it’s unlikely he wants to re-sign another long-term deal with the company. However, Brock Lesnar is one of the most recognized athletes in the world. He should find great success in anything he chooses to pursue. For the time being, he will be taking some time away from WWE television before hitting the gas heading into WrestleMania 34.