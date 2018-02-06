Blake Shelton Is Proposing To Gwen Stefani On Valentine’s Day: ‘The Voice’ Coach On The Hunt For Ring [Rumor]

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and rumor has it that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be celebrating more than this occasion this year. A new report claims that the 41-year-old The Voice coach has been shopping around for the best diamond ring to give to his 48-year-old girlfriend to ask for her hand in marriage.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might be ending this month engaged, as a new report from Hollywood Life suggests on the couple’s engagement this coming Valentine’s Day. A source told the publication that one of Shelton’s assistants has been shopping with a private jeweler around Beverly Hills.

This private jeweler is said to be known for dealing with “very expensive” pieces such as rare diamonds and the “God Gave Me You” singer is allegedly planning to give Stefani a $500,000 diamond ring when he drops down on one knee and pops the question. Of course, it might be possible that Shelton’s assistant may have been working on some other project, but there have been countless speculations about the couple’s engagement.

The publication notes that there were earlier reports that the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer was planning to propose to Stefani last Christmas, but the couple did not get engaged that time. Whether or not these two get engaged this Valentine’s Day, many of their avid followers could not help but express excitement and hope to see what the future holds for these two.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Shelton and Stefani have been effortlessly dodging the never-ending breakup rumors surrounding their relationship, which is a proof of their strong relationship as a couple. There are some reservations about the couple’s future, though, as both Stefani and Shelton have just gone through failed marriages of their own.

Even Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, seemed to be having a difficult time moving on from her divorce, as Spokesman states that the 34-year-old singer changed the lyrics of her song from “I live in Oklahoma” to “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” as a reflection of her current status. Lambert admitted during her tour that her divorce from Shelton was taken as an inspiration for her new songs.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially announced their relationship in November 2015. Shelton divorced Lambert in July 2015 while Stefani ended her 13-year relationship with Gavin Rossdale a month later that year.