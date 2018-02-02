Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Headed For Heartbreak With Boyfriend Randall Emmett?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s romance may be fizzling out. Just one month after the movie producer finalized his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers, a source claims Emmett may be losing interest in the Vanderpump Rules star.

Although Lala Kent recently discussed the possibility of marrying Randall Emmett, an engagement may never actually happen.

“At first, [Randall] gave Lala endless attention and never wanted to leave her side,” a source told Life & Style magazine, according to a report by Reality Blurb on February 2, “but now that he’s divorced he seems less interested.”

The insider claimed that because of Randall Emmett’s recent behavior, Lala Kent’s friends are convinced that she may be headed for heartbreak with her boyfriend.

According to the report, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were quite serious about their romance at one point in time and even spoke of a future wedding. Now that their relationship is out in the open, however, things between the couple have reportedly taken a turn for the worse and as Kent continues to star on Vanderpump Rules, Emmett may be ready to move on.

“When it was secretive, it was more exciting for him,” the insider explained. “No one believes it will last. You can tell he just isn’t that into her anymore.”

News of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s possibly impending split comes just two weeks after James Kennedy took aim at their relationship on Vanderpump Rules, claiming that Kent’s boyfriend would soon be onto another young blonde.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett went public with their romance on January 1 after nearly two years of dating. A short time later, Kent spoke to The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, where she said that she would definitely say yes to getting married to her boyfriend. Kent also added that she would have no trouble signing a prenuptial agreement before their potential wedding because she plans to get rich on her own.

Randall Emmett shares two children with his former wife, daughters London and Rylee.

