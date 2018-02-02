NHL Trade Rumors: Islanders’ John Tavares May Be Traded Before Contract Negotiations

The New York Islanders’ John Tavares has been one of the top players mentioned in NHL trade rumors this season with a number of teams interested. Tavares is set to have a contract negotiation at the end of the 2017-18 NHL season, which has led to speculation that his current team might look for some trade value before he walks. However, the latest update on John Tavares’ situation with the New York Islanders may be good news for the team and their fans moving forward.

In a recent report from TSN’s Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun learned from Islanders’ General Manager Garth Snow that Tavares is off the trade market this season. By not entertaining trades for their star player, it’s believed that the Islanders’ front office will make their best effort to give Tavares the sort of deal that keeps him on the roster. However, it’s also being said that there hasn’t been a whole lot of trade activity in the league right now because of Tavares. A number of teams could be trying to save money under their salary cap for a potential Tavares signing this summer, but the Islanders believe they’ll be in good shape to re-sign him.

The NY Islanders’ John Tavares has been part of the hot NHL trade rumors this season. Kathy Willens / AP Images

A longtime member of the NY Islanders, John Tavares has now been with the team since his professional hockey career began in 2009. He’s been mostly healthy and productive throughout that career making him an attractive addition for teams needing a boost. Tavares has career totals of 261 goals and 333 assists in his 639 games played.

Tavares is playing great again, with a total of 57 points through 52 games for the current season as the Islanders sit at 25-22-5 in the standings. The team is at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, but a winning streak or good stretch could put them into the thick of the playoff race down the stretch. It’s clear that New York realizes the value Tavares offers their team as a contender. So do plenty of other teams looking to have enough salary to offer him this summer. With that said, the Islanders seem confident they’ll keep him.

The NHL trade deadline arrives on Monday, February 26th. While there’s always that outside chance a move happens despite what the management says, it seems the New York Islanders know exactly what their plan is for the future. That plan will include one of the top stars in the league remaining on the ice for them, rather than joining any of the other suitors. Since “money talks” when it comes to career choices, the summer could be interesting and lucrative for John Tavares.