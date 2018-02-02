Howard Stern Slams Cleveland Ahead Of Bon Jovi Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction, Fans Tell Him To Stay Home

Bon Jovi’s been waiting for an invite to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for almost a decade, but the band’s choice to have radio shock jock Howard Stern finally induct them into the famous rock club could put a damper on the Jersey boys’ big night. Stern, who originally told Jon Bon Jovi on-air that he was “so honored” and “thrilled” to do the honors, is making headlines for trashing the Hall of Fame’s host city, Cleveland.

Stern made his remarks on his Sirius XM radio show, telling listeners Bon Jovi finally got into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because “no one else wanted to go to Cleveland. ”

“They said, ‘Who’s willing to go to Cleveland?’ Jon raised his hand,” Stern told his listeners, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Howard Stern will travel to Cleveland for the April 14 ceremony to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock Hall. The Ohio city, which houses the Hall of Fame, hosts the high-profile induction ceremony every three years. But Stern doesn’t think Cleveland can attract the big name musicians who live in New York and Los Angeles.

“For some reason, they must have some cockamamie deal that every once in a while they’ll actually shoot the celebration in Cleveland,” Stern said.

“But it’s the stupidest f—ing thing. It’s already been explained to me, through the grapevine, that a lot of rock ‘n’ roll people are not even going to be in the audience — because it’s in Cleveland. That’s why you do it in New York or L.A., because that’s where these people are. They’re not in Cleveland and they don’t care about getting on a jet and going to Cleveland.”

Stern also admitted that he is probably the wrong person to make a speech for Bon Jovi and revealed he almost thought about calling Jon Bon Jovi to get out of it. Howard warned the New Jersey-based band that he’s going to rant during his induction speech.

“Wait till I get up and make this speech,” he laughed. “Poor Jon and his band. I’m gonna lay it all out in my State of the Union.”

Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi at this year's #RockHall2018 ceremony https://t.co/PqrwYC9Ifj pic.twitter.com/FBPnUtAN8m — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 17, 2018

Howard Stern made it clear that he has nothing against the good people of Cleveland, and some of his fans also pointed out the famous DJ hates to travel anywhere—not just to Cleveland. But some of the city’s residents are still not having it. Angry music fans took to Twitter to tell Howard Stern to stay home and not to bother coming to Cleveland’s Rock Hall. Others pointed out that true rock stars go anywhere the gig is and they suggested that Stern is confusing rockers with entitled Hollywood stars.

“Let him stay home,” one angry music fan wrote. “Bon Jovi, the Rock Hall, and Cleveland don’t need @howardstern.”

@jonbonjovi I am so glad your band will be inducted into the Rock Hall, but having that Mofo Howard Stern induct you? Seriously? He just insulted Cleveland and by extension the people of Greater Cleveland like me. Shame! — Marilyn Holtz (@MagicalMerlin50) February 1, 2018

I like Stern, but this is so lost. He's confusing rockers with Hollywood scumbags. A real rocker plays a show no matter where it's located, especially CLE. Shut up for once, Stern. Howard Stern rips into Cleveland and the RRHOF https://t.co/FJur35PJkz — ★☠♫ Axl ♫☠★ (@AxlRushOH) January 31, 2018

While Howard Stern says no rock stars want to travel to Cleveland for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebration, Clevelad.com pointed out that the 2015 induction ceremony held in the city featured big names like Green Day, Joan Jett, Dave Grohl, Ringo Starr, John Mayer and even Paul McCartney.

Bon Jovi’s Rock and Roll Hall of fame induction will include the band’s reunion with former guitarist Richie Sambora and longtime Bon Jovi bassist Hugh McDonald, who was initially left off the inductee list. In addition to Bon Jovi, the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class will include Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and the Cars.

The 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be broadcast on HBO this spring, so even people who don’t want to travel to Cleveland will be able to see it.