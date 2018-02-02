Howard Stern’s Bon Jovi Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Bon Jovi’s invite to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has finally come, and the band recently chose radio host Howard Stern to induct them into the famous rock club. Stern, who told Jon Bon Jovi on-air that he was honored and “thrilled” to do the honors, recently talked about the Hall of Fame’s host city, Cleveland, on his radio show according to Cleveland.com.

Stern reportedly joked about the Rock Hall honor on his Sirius XM radio show, telling listeners Bon Jovi finally got into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because “no one else wanted to go to Cleveland.”

“They said, ‘Who’s willing to go to Cleveland?’ Jon raised his hand,” Stern joked to his listeners, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Howard Stern will travel to Cleveland for the April 14 ceremony to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock Hall. The Ohio city, which houses the Hall of Fame, hosts the high-profile induction ceremony every three years. Stern pointed out that Cleveland isn’t home to big-name musicians who live in New York and Los Angeles and that the Hall of Fame audience may include less of the inductees’ peers due to the location.

“For some reason, they must have some cockamamie deal that every once in a while they’ll actually shoot the celebration in Cleveland,” Stern said.

“But it’s the stupidest f—ing thing. It’s already been explained to me, through the grapevine, that a lot of rock ‘n’ roll people are not even going to be in the audience — because it’s in Cleveland. That’s why you do it in New York or L.A., because that’s where these people are. They’re not in Cleveland and they don’t care about getting on a jet and going to Cleveland.”

Stern also joked about his upcoming induction speech for his good friends, Bon Jovi.

“Wait till I get up and make this speech,” he laughed. “Poor Jon and his band. I’m gonna lay it all out in my State of the Union.”

Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi at this year's #RockHall2018 ceremony https://t.co/PqrwYC9Ifj pic.twitter.com/FBPnUtAN8m — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 17, 2018

Howard Stern made it clear that he has nothing against the good people of Cleveland or the city itself. In addition, some of his fans also pointed out the famous DJ hates to travel anywhere—not just to Cleveland. While he was just being Howard and making jokes on his show, some of the city’s residents took offense to the remarks. Others pointed out that true rock stars go anywhere the gig is and they suggested that Stern is confusing rockers with entitled Hollywood stars.

@jonbonjovi I am so glad your band will be inducted into the Rock Hall, but having that Mofo Howard Stern induct you? Seriously? He just insulted Cleveland and by extension the people of Greater Cleveland like me. Shame! — Marilyn Holtz (@MagicalMerlin50) February 1, 2018

I like Stern, but this is so lost. He's confusing rockers with Hollywood scumbags. A real rocker plays a show no matter where it's located, especially CLE. Shut up for once, Stern. Howard Stern rips into Cleveland and the RRHOF https://t.co/FJur35PJkz — ★☠♫ Axl ♫☠★ (@AxlRushOH) January 31, 2018

While Howard Stern joked that rock stars may not want to travel to Cleveland for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebration, Cleveland.com pointed out that the 2015 induction ceremony held in the city featured big names like Green Day, Joan Jett, Dave Grohl, Ringo Starr, John Mayer and even Paul McCartney.

Bon Jovi’s Rock and Roll Hall of fame induction will include the band’s reunion with former guitarist Richie Sambora and longtime Bon Jovi bassist Hugh McDonald, who was initially left off the inductee list. In addition to Bon Jovi, the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class will include Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and the Cars.

In a followup show, Howard Stern said he has nothing against Cleveland and actually enjoyed the city when he visited there in the past. His jokes were just about the fact that he doesn’t like leaving New York. Howard also seems to be excited for his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duties. Earlier this week, Stern revealed that he recently received a call from 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Lodge of the Moody Blues. Howard said John Lodge thanked him for his longtime support of the Moody Blues and told him he wished he was inducting the English rock band.

“I said, ‘If you want, I’ll induct you, too.’ I’ll induct everyone,” Stern joked, according to the Howard Stern Show website.

The 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place April 14 and will be broadcast on HBO this spring.