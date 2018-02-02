North Carolina Incest: Man Allegedly Impregnates His Biological Daughter, Planned To Marry Her

A North Carolina man allegedly impregnated his biological daughter and planned to marry her, although the lengthy prison sentences the two are facing may put a damper on those plans.

As WBTV (Charlotte) reported, Steven Walter Pladl is the biological father of Katie Rose Pladl. Katie was born in 1998 and placed for adoption out of state, and 18 years went by with the two having no contact with one another. However, when Katie turned 18 and legally became an adult, she used social media to reach out to her biological parents. She was able to find her father, and by 2016 she had moved in with Steven and his family – a wife (Katie’s biological mother) and their two children (Katie’s biological siblings), in Virginia.

According to Katie’s mother, whose name has not been released, in the last months of their marriage (the mother’s and Steven’s, that is), Steven would sleep on the floor in Katie’s room.

The mother later learned, through reading the journal of one of her other children, that Katie was pregnant and that Steven was the father. When she confronted Steven, he allegedly admitted to having impregnated Katie, and told her that they planned to marry. The mother also learned that Steven had allegedly told his other children to refer to Katie, who is biologically their sister, as their stepmother.

kurhan / Shutterstock

It appears that Virginia authorities were made aware of the alleged incestuous relationship, as records indicate that, in May 2017, the Henrico County Child Advocacy Center interviewed Steven’s other children and were told that Katie was their sister and that Steven had fathered Katie’s baby. For reasons that are not clear, it took Virginia authorities six months – until November 2017 – to issue an arrest warrant. However, by that time the couple had moved to North Carolina.

Last week (January 27, to be specific), authorities finally caught up to the couple. Police allegedly found a baby boy, born in September 2017, in the home. It is not clear as of this writing if that baby is Steven and Katie’s.

This is not the first time a case of criminal incest between adults has made the news. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, back in November 2017 two Oklahoma women were arrested for incest. Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, not unlike Katie Pladl, grew up estranged from her family and only reconnected later in life. However, that “reconnection” allegedly consisted of a sexual relationship that culminated with the couple getting married.

Back in North Carolina, Steven and Katie Pladl have both been charged with incest with adult, adultery, contributing to delinquency.