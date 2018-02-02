Former ‘RHOBH’ Husband Accused Of Raping Model

Mohamed Hadid, ex-husband of Yolanda Hadid and regular guest star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is being accused of raping a model.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality well know, Mohamed Hadid appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years due to his friendship with Lisa Vanderpump. Then, during the third season of the show, his ex-wife Yolanda began starring on the series in a full-time role.

Although fans haven’t seen Mohamed Hadid for the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, mainly due to his falling out with Lisa Vanderpump in 2016, the real estate developer has found himself back in the spotlight due to shocking claims made against him by a model named Miranda Vee.

On February 2, Page Six shared allegations made by the model, who suggested that Guess co-founder Paul Marciano had sexually harassed her at his apartment before passing her on to Mohamed Hadid, who allegedly slipped her a date rape drug in a glass of champagne.

“I thought it was a professional meeting but it was just me, him [and] champagne where he date raped me in a apartment,” Miranda Vee wrote in a post shared on Instagram earlier this week.

In response to the outrageous allegations made against him, Mohamed Hadid spoke to TMZ, claiming that while he did have a meeting with Miranda Vee about two years ago, he said he did so only because she claimed to be a fan. As he explained, their meeting was definitely not romantic and he definitely did not touch her.

Mohamed Hadid went on to say that the claims made against him are “totally untrue” and noted that Miranda Vee should be going to the police, not her Instagram page, if she wants to file charges against him or Paul Marciano. Hadid then said that he isn’t taking the allegations lightly and has already been in contact with an attorney and plans to soon file a defamation lawsuit against the model.

Since his split from Yolanda Hadid years ago, Mohamed Hadid has been engaged to model Shiva Safai. Along with Hadid, Safai has also been seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.